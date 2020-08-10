An observational study found that people with COVID-19 who received these drugs early fared better than those who received them after they became critically ill. The study also suggests that the inhibitors may be more effective than remdesivir or dexamethasone.

The immune systems of people with severe COVID-19 can go into overdrive, causing excessive inflammation that worsens their breathing difficulties.

This “cytokine release syndrome,” or “cytokine storm,” can lead to potentially fatal respiratory distress syndrome.

During the pandemic, healthcare professionals have been using immune-modifying drugs called interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor inhibitors “off label” in an attempt to prevent this from happening.

These drugs, which are monoclonal antibodies, work by targeting receptors for an immune signaling molecule, or cytokine, called IL-6. This dampens the excessive immune response.

Healthcare professionals usually prescribe these drugs for rheumatoid arthritis, which is an autoimmune condition in which the immune system attacks the joints.

An earlier observational study, by researchers at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, found that an IL-6 receptor inhibitor called tocilizumab improved the survival of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

Other observational studies have also shown benefits, but the optimal timing for giving IL-6 receptor inhibitors remained unclear.

If a patient receives the drug too early, it may impair the body’s antiviral response. If they receive it too late, after the cytokine-mediated immune response has started to damage tissues, it may be ineffective.

Study highlights: