The findings show that short bursts of physical activity for at least 1 to 5 minutes throughout the day may reduce the risk for mortality, heart attack, stroke, heart failure , and other major adverse cardiac events.

Researchers examined how shorter bouts of moderate-to-vigorous intermittent physical activity influenced participants’ overall mortality risk and their risk for serious cardiovascular events.

A recent study published in The LANCET Public Health examined a large sample size of people who did not report exercising during their leisure time.

However, the evidence continues to grow that even short periods of activity can make a difference.

While the health implications of physical activity abound, it can be hard to incorporate regular exercise.

People can participate in structured exercise such as going to the gym, taking certain classes, or taking time out of their day to cycle, run, or walk. However, finding longer chunks of time to exercise can often be a challenge.

Researchers of the present study wanted to understand how shorter bursts of activity may contribute to cardiovascular health.

The study was a prospective cohort study, and researchers used data from the UK Biobank. The researchers included over 25,000 participants in their analysis. They excluded participants who reported physical activity during leisure time and those who could not walk.

Researchers looked at data on the intervals of moderate-to-vigorous intermittent lifestyle physical activity that participants engaged in, including how many and how long these bursts of activity lasted. Participants wore Axivity AX3 accelerometers for seven days for data collection.

The study accounted for several covariates, including sex, education level, alcohol intake, and intake of fruits and vegetables. The average follow-up duration was 7.9 years. During this time, a total of 824 major adverse cardiovascular events and 1,111 deaths occurred.

In their analysis, researchers found that bouts of physical activity greater than 1 minute were associated with a decreased mortality risk and the risk for major adverse cardiovascular events.

Study author Matthew Ahmadi, a postdoctoral research fellow with Sydney School of Health Sciences, highlighted some key findings of the research to Medical News Today:

“The major findings of the study was using wrist-worn wearables, similar to conventional smartwatches, we found that doing daily activities (such as gardening, household tasks, or walking to the store) with extra effort in brief bursts with a little bit of pace and effort lasting at least 1-5 minutes at a time has health enhancing benefits and can lower the risk of heart attack and stroke by 29-44%.”

Researchers found that even activity bursts for less than one minute were associated with a lower risk for major adverse cardiovascular events, but only when an average of 15% or more of the activity was vigorous.

Regardless, the study indicates that opportunities for reaping the benefits of physical activity abound, even for people who have difficulty exercising during their leisure hours.

Non-study author Dr. Cheng-Han Chen, a board certified interventional cardiologist and medical director of the Structural Heart Program at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, CA, commented to MNT: