People who deliberately spread falsehoods about vaccines on social media may deter large numbers from getting vaccinated, costing lives.

However, there is divided opinion on whether lawmakers should criminalize such activities in the same way as incitement to violence, for example.

Opponents argue that such a move would be counterproductive and breach individuals’ right to freedom of speech.

Since the development of the first vaccine in the late 18th century, vaccination has been an outstanding success story of modern medicine.

Vaccines have protected entire populations from potentially fatal infections, including smallpox, influenza, polio, measles — and now COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), between 2010–2015 alone, vaccines prevented at least 10 million deaths.

But despite these past successes, misinformation about the new COVID-19 vaccines is rife on social media. Medical News Today recently debunked 13 myths about them, including that:

they cannot be safe because researchers developed them so quickly

they can alter DNA

they contain “location-tracking microchips”

A recent survey in the United Kingdom found that people who obtain health information from social media sources, such as YouTube, are less willing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Despite the harm they cause, many people spreading false or misleading information about vaccines do so inadvertently and with good intentions. The falsehoods they spread are referred to by many as “misinformation.”

By contrast, a vocal minority create anti-vaccine content that they know to be false, which is classed as “disinformation.”