This Snapshot article discusses the safety and side effects of CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine that was recently validated by the World Health Organization (WHO) to protect against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Share on Pinterest What do we know about Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac?

Image credit: CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN/Getty Images

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

CoronaVac is a COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Beijing. The company focuses specifically on the development and manufacturing of vaccines to target human infectious diseases.

This two-dose vaccine is recommended for individuals aged 18 years and above. It has an efficacy rate of 50.4% for preventing symptomatic infection, according to data from a Brazilian trial, and an effectiveness of 67%, according to a real-world study in Chile.

Sinovac’s vaccine was validated for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by the WHO on June 1. WHO’s EUL procedure for CoronaVac included a review of the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, as well as “onsite inspections of the production facility.”

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), WHO’s main advisory board regarding vaccines, also reviewed the vaccine as part of WHO’s EUL validation.

As of June 9, the vaccine is approved for use in 26 countries.

CoronaVac is an inactivated vaccine. It uses a dead version of the SARS-CoV-2 virus so that it cannot replicate, but it keeps the surface spike protein intact to trigger the body’s immune system to create antibodies for protection against the live virus, if it were to invade.