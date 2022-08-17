Share on Pinterest Lucas Ottone/Stocksy About 20% of all adults around the world live with chronic pain.

Researchers from the University of Minnesota discovered via an animal model that the combination of electrical and sound stimulation has the potential to treat chronic pain.

Scientists hope their model will provide a noninvasive, non-drug treatment for chronic pain symptoms. Researchers estimate about 20% of all adults around the world live with chronic pain — a condition that can impact a person’s everyday life physically, mentally, and emotionally. Treatment for chronic pain can include different types of medications , lifestyle changes , and different types of therapies, both traditional and alternative. Now, from findings via an animal model, a team of researchers from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities says a combination of sound and electrical body stimulation has the potential to treat chronic pain. This study was recently published in the Journal of Neural Engineering.

Electrical and sound stimulation For the new study, the researchers wanted to use a mouse model to investigate how bimodal sensory stimulation — both sound and electrical — would affect or alter neural activity in the somatosensory cortex . The somatosensory complex is the area of the brain responsible for receiving sensory information, such as pain. “We wanted to determine if combining sound and body stimulation repeatedly would change the coding patterns in somatosensory cortical neurons ,” Dr. Cory Gloeckner, PhD, assistant professor at John Carroll University and lead author of the study, explained to MNT. “Some sensory disorders, such as chronic pain and tinnitus, are linked to abnormal coding patterns of sensory cortex neurons, so the ability to noninvasively modulate or shift coding patterns in these neurons could potentially help treat such sensory disorders.” To investigate their hypothesis, Dr. Gloeckner and his team applied electrical stimulation and broadband sound to a guinea pig model. During the study, researchers found the combination of stimulations activated neurons in the brain’s somatosensory cortex. “From previous studies, we know there are also overlayed brain regions for auditory and somatosensory perception maps,” Dr. Gloeckner said. “And we already know that somatosensory signals can induce long-term changes to neurons in the auditory system; so, we hypothesized and investigated how well sound stimuli could modulate activity in the somatosensory cortex.” “We found that while sound stimulation alone only affects a small subset of somatosensory cortex neurons, sound stimuli affected almost every neuron we recorded from in the somatosensory cortex when combining it with body electrical stimulation. That was unexpected and impressive that a sound stimulus could affect so much of the somatosensory cortex.” – Dr. Cory Gloeckner, PhD, assistant professor at John Carroll University and lead author of the study Dr. Gloeckner continued: “In a practical sense, this means we can use sound stimuli to potentially modulate neurons across the somatosensory cortex relevant for treating chronic pain, which has been linked to coding patterns in the somatosensory cortex.”