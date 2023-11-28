Share on Pinterest Stem cell transplantation can be an effective treatment in the management of knee osteoarthritis. Image credit: Amor Burakova/Stocksy.

Stem cells from umbilical tissue or a person’s own adipose fat are the most effective stem cells for relieving knee osteoarthritis pain and loss of function, according to a new meta-analysis.

The meta-analysis found that, in all the studies included, stems cells helped safely alleviate knee joint pain.

Nearly half of all people develop knee osteoarthritis over the course of their lives.

Among the most promising treatments for knee pain and loss of function from osteoarthritis is the injection of stem cells into the knee.

A new meta-analysis purports to have identified the best sources of stem cells for this purpose so far.

The best stem cells for knee pain and loss of knee function are those derived from donors’ umbilical cord tissue or a patient’s own adipose fat cells.

The meta-analysis collates the results of stem cell of knee osteoarthritis trials involving 875 patients across 16 studies. There were 336 men in the studies. Participants ranged in age from 51 to 69 years. Stem cells were received by 441 people, and 436 people served as controls.

Overall, people being treated with any of the stem cells experienced a significant decrease in knee pain starting at three months of treatment, underscoring the potential of the therapy for knee osteoarthritis.