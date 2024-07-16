Share on Pinterest Consuming plant-based oils has been linked to reduced risk of cardiovascular disease. miniseries/Getty Images

Making dietary changes from a diet high in saturated animal fats to plant-based unsaturated fats could influence long-term disease risk.

Research suggests diets high in plant-based unsaturated fats are associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Swapping butter for plant-based oils like olive or avocado oil is one way to swap from saturated to unsaturated fats.

Swapping from a diet that is high in saturated animal fats to plant-based unsaturated fats can impact the fat composition in the blood.

Recent research published in Nature Medicine found that diets high in plant-based unsaturated fats instead of saturated animal fats were associated with a reduced rate of type 2 diabetes as well as cardiovascular disease.

“Our study confirms with even more certainty the health benefits of a diet high in unsaturated plant fats such as the Mediterranean diet and could help provide targeted dietary advice to those who would benefit most from changing their eating habits”, says Clemens Wittenbecher, research leader at Chalmers University of Technology and the study’s senior author said in a press statement.

The researchers analyzed fats that are found in the blood called . As part of their study, they examined data from a subset of 113 participants from the DIVAS trial, a dietary intervention randomized control trial.

In the DIVAS trial, 195 participants based in the UK were split into three groups. One group ate a diet that was higher in saturated animal fats for 16 weeks, whilst the other groups ate a diet that was higher in monounsaturated or polyunsaturated plant-based fats. The participants also gave blood samples. The researchers used the blood lipid data from the DIVAS trial to develop a scoring system that summarized the effects of swapping saturated fat with unsaturated fat on 45 lipid metabolite concentrations.

“We summarised the effects on blood lipids with a multi-lipid score (MLS). A high MLS indicates a healthy blood fat profile, and a high intake of unsaturated plant fat and low intake of saturated animal fat can help [achieve] such positive MLS levels,” Fabian Eichelmann, first author of the study and researcher from the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbruecke said in a press statement.

The researchers then applied the MLS score, along with a simplified score called reduced MLS (rMLS), to data from previously carried out prospective cohort studies and another dietary randomized control trial to examine the effects of dietary fat quality on blood lipids and health outcomes related to dietary fat modifications.

Their analysis showed that participants with a higher MLS or rMLS score, which indicated their diet included more beneficial fats, had a significantly reduced risk of developing cardiometabolic diseases compared with their peers.

A higher MLS score was linked to a six-fold stronger reduction in heart disease risk (32% vs. 5%) and five-fold stronger reduction in type 2 diabetes risk (26% vs. 5%).

However, the study did have several limitations, such as not including independent research to validate absolute effect sizes on all metabolites or establishing thresholds. The participants also were primarily of European ancestry, which limits its generalizability.