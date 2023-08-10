The study found that women at the postmenopausal stage who consumed one or more sugar-sweetened drinks daily were at an increased risk for liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease.

Lifestyle factors can influence the function of the liver. Certain people can be at a higher risk for liver disorders or liver damage.

This study looked at the relationship between consuming sugar-sweetened beverages and how it relates to liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality.

The study included almost 99,000 women at the postmenopausal stage, and researchers were able to look at long-term data, following up with participants an average of a little over 20 years later. Researchers used data from a large prospective study called the Women’s Health Initiative.

Participants provided information on their intake of sugary soft drinks and fruit drinks, excluding fruit juice. Their intake of artificially sweetened drinks was recorded at a 3-year follow-up.

Based on their answers, researchers divided participants into one of three groups:

3 or fewer servings per month, including no consumption

between 1 and 6 servings a week

1 or more servings a day.

Over the follow-up, researchers looked at the incidence of liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease. They accounted for several covariates, including smoking status, body mass index (BMI), and level of physical activity.

The study found that participants who consumed one or more sugar-sweetened beverages daily were at a higher risk for developing liver cancer and death from chronic liver disease compared to participants who consumed three or fewer sugar-sweetened beverages a month.

However, they found that participants who consumed artificially-sweetened beverages were not at an increased risk for liver cancer or death from chronic liver disease.

Study authors Dr. Longgang Zhao, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School, and Dr. Xuehong Zhang, associate professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Associate Epidemiologist at the Channing Division of Network Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital explained to Medical News Today:

“Our results support positive associations between sugar-sweetened beverage and adverse liver outcomes among postmenopausal women. Replacing sugar-sweetened beverage with coffee or tea might lower risk of liver cancer and chronic liver disease mortality. We were not surprised by our findings. Intake of sugar-sweetened beverage, a postulated risk factor for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, may drive insulin resistance and inflammation which are strongly implicated in liver carcinogenesis and liver health. The findings from this large cohort, the Women’s Health Initiative, support our hypothesis.”

Dr. David A Gerber, a surgeon and Chief of Abdominal Transplant Surgery at UNC School of Medicine, not involved in the recent study, commented on the findings for MNT.

“My takeaway is that our diet plays a major role in our overall health, just most people don’t think about sugary intake and liver disease, they focus on obesity, diabetes, hypertension, etc,” he told us. “That is probably because we haven’t done a good job educating the public about the role of metabolic liver disease.”