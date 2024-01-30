Saffron reduces inflammation in IBD For this study, researchers recruited 30 participants with ulcerative colitis at Yazd University in Iran. Participants either received low or high doses of saffron or a placebo two times a day for 8 weeks. At the start of the study, scientists recorded participants’ scores on the Simple Clinical Colitis Activity Index (SCCAI), Partial Mayo Score , and Hamilton Depression Anxiety Score (HDRS). They also collected information on inflammatory markers for IBD, including fecal calprotectin and C-reactive protein (CRP) . After eight weeks, the researchers found that people who took high doses of saffron had significant improvement in their HDRS and Partial Mayo scores, as well as their fecal calprotectin and CRP inflammatory biomarkers. The low-dose saffron group also showed improvement in their HDRS scores. To help further validate these results, researchers recruited three people with ulcerative colitis at Howard University who received 50 milligrams (mg) of saffron twice a day for eight weeks. These participants then underwent a washout period , which allows the study participants’ bodies to “reset.” They then underwent a second saffron cycle. Scientists reported that during the washout period, participants’ fecal calprotectin increased. After the second saffron cycle, the fecal calprotectin once again was reduced, which the researchers state further validates a causal relationship between saffron ingestions and gastrointestinal improvements in IBD. Taking saffron also led to a decrease in Gammaproteobacteria — a bacterium that occurs at a higher abundance in IBD — and an enrichment in Ruminococcaceae, a bacterium that is typically reduced in people with IBD.

How does saffron help IBD? According to Monique Richard, a registered dietitian nutritionist and owner of Nutrition-In-Sight in Johnson City, TN, who was not involved in this study, crocins are an active component of saffron that may allow it to help with inflammation and other IBD-related symptoms. “The crocins are carotenoids, responsible for saffron’s yellow-red color, just like the carotenoids responsible for the yellow, orange, and red in carrots, beets, [and] peppers. The compound crocin goes through a chemical reaction and transformation to form what is called, crocetin , most responsible for the pharmacological activities and medicinal properties of saffron.”

— Monique Richard “Some of these values may include being protective — cardioprotective, hepatoprotective, neuroprotective — [as well as] the ‘anti’s — antidepressant, antiviral, anticancer, antidiabetic [effects] — and [may] even possibly [be] linked to enhancing memory,” she explained. Richard said crocetin seems to act a little like an adaptogen in that it can be used in different mechanisms. “For example, inhibiting inflammation, stimulating cell death in cancer cells, or protecting cells from reactive oxygen species (ROS) damage — these attributes would be directly related to how it may be beneficial to IBD and similar gastrointestinal conditions and disease states,” she added.

Other medicinal herbs that help ulcerative colitis Saffron is not the only medicinal herb currently under evaluation as a potential treatment for ulcerative colitis. Researchers from Kyushu University are also presenting a study at this year’s Crohn’s & Colitis Congress on the use of indigo naturalis in the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Indigo naturalis has been used for decades as part of traditional Chinese medicine. Over the past few years, there has been much research conducted on the use of indigo naturalis for the treatment of IBD. In this current study, which has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, scientists said they had found indigo naturalis to be very effective in maintaining remission in people with ulcerative colitis.