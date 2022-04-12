Share on Pinterest New data from the CDC illuminate the pandemic’s effect on teenagers’ mental health. Sofia Guarisco/EyeEm/Getty Images

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, teens’ mental well-being had been declining.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describe pressures brought on by COVID-19 that make an adolescent’s life even more difficult, including whole-family stress.

Disruptions have affected schools’ abilities to provide teens with feelings of connectedness.

Even before the arrival of COVID-19, in 2019, an average of nearly 36.7% of high school students reported persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness, according to the CDC. For girls, the number was higher, 46.6%.

In the case of lesbian, gay, or bisexual adolescents, the number goes up to 66.3%. The overall average represents a 40% increase in such feelings over the last 10 years.

New CDC data released at the end of March 2022 reveals that the mental health of teens had declined further during the pandemic. More than a third (37%) of high school students said they have experienced poor mental health.

The new data comes from a January to June 2021 survey of high-school-age students asked to describe their behaviors and experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The percentage of teens reporting feelings of sadness and hopelessness rose to 44.2%.

Dr. Lisa Coyne, senior clinical consultant at the Child and Adolescent OCD Institute at Maclean Hospital in Belmont, MA, speaks about this critical developmental stage in Maclean Hospital’s podcast.

“They’re at this developmental period where they are going to seek autonomy and independence, and that’s also a scary thing sometimes. In addition to that, their whole world […], all of our worlds have been thrown into disarray, but especially for them, they have a story about what the teen years are supposed to be like. That story is getting rewritten in real-time.”

During the period covered in the CDC survey, 19.9% reported having seriously considered attempting suicide. Nine percent reported having attempted it.

CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry , summarizes: