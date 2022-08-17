Share on Pinterest Testosterone does not only promote aggressiveness, an animal study finds. Uwe Krejci/Getty Images Researchers investigated the effects of testosterone on prosocial behaviors in male gerbils.

They found that testosterone both increased and decreased prosocial behavior depending on context.

The researchers say that further work is needed to understand the context-specific effects of testosterone. Behavioral shifts are vital for adapting to dynamic social environments and for survival and fitness among most organisms. Hormone systems play a particularly significant role in adaptability. Testosterone (T) increases response to sexual and aggressive stimuli. Although human studies show that T can promote positive social responses in some contexts—such as promoting social status—its influence on prosocial, nonsexual behavior in animals remains largely unexplored. How T affects prosocial responses in the same individual in different social contexts also remains largely unknown. Recently, researchers investigated how T influences prosocial behavior in male Mongolian gerbils across different social contexts. They found that T’s effects varied according to social context. They also found that testosterone production affected oxytocin signaling mechanisms. “It is extremely important to elucidate how neuromodulators that we canonically put into categories like ‘love hormone’ or ‘aggression hormone’ interact to optimize how we navigate the world,” Dr. Bianca Jones Marlin, assistant professor of cell research at the Zuckerman Institute at Columbia University, who was not involved in the study, told Medical News Today. “Exploring testosterone in affiliative social interactions gives us insight into the vast role that neuromodulators can play beyond these historic groupings. For instance, testosterone’s ability to increase oxytocin may be one of the key ways that we are able to switch from aggression to prosocial behavior,” she added. “The next question in this field will be to answer how these neuromodulators interact with one another, how these interactions affect the brain, and how those effects ultimately impact the animal’s behaviors,” she noted. The study was published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.

Amount of testosterone may be key Mongolian gerbils are monogamous animals that are known to form lifelong pair bonds. For the study, the researchers obtained 14 adult male gerbils and 14 female gerbils. After pairing them together and ensuring pair bonds were established, they injected the male gerbils with either testosterone or a placebo saline solution. The researchers noted that within 30 minutes, testosterone injections increased ‘cuddly’ behavior compared to gerbils who received the saline solution. They further noted that T promoted nonsexual prosocial responses to female partners, as they did not observe any mounting or ‘foot-stomping,’ which is typically exhibited when a female is sexually receptive. Male gerbils injected with testosterone also exhibited more oxytocin activity in their brains while interacting with their partners than males injected with saline. A week later, the researchers removed females from the cages and observed how the males behaved when confronted with a male intruder. When confronted with an intruder, male gerbils typically chase or avoid them. In this instance, the researchers noted that male gerbils injected with testosterone became ‘friendly’ with intruders. When injected with a second dose of testosterone, however, they suddenly became more aggressive.