Furthermore, the CTAG review found that bupropion , nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) , behavioral counseling, and financial incentives can be effective strategies for smoking cessation.

Findings from papers published between 2021 and 2023 indicate that varenicline , cytisine, and nicotine e-cigarettes have increased success rates with smoking cessation.

The Cochrane Tobacco Addiction Group (CTAG), based at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, recently conducted a systematic review of the evidence on methods to prevent and treat nicotine dependence .

Cigarette smoking is responsible for over 480,000 deaths annually in the United States each year. It also often negatively impacts overall health for smokers and those exposed to secondhand and thirdhand smoke .

According to Dasgupta, “most pulmonologists encourage adults who smoke to use established and traditional pharmacotherapies such as varenicline, bupropion, and nicotine replacement therapies rather than e-cigarettes.”

Medical News Today discussed this review with Raj Dasgupta, MD, FACP, FCCP, FAASM , Chief Medical Advisor for Fortune Recommends Health. He was not involved in the review.

Both compounds bind to receptors that respond to nicotine. The medicines can help nicotine withdrawal symptoms and block nicotine-generated reinforcement when smoking.

Cytisine, also called cytisinicline , is a plant-based prescription or over-the-counter oral tablet currently available in Canada and Europe. Multiple U.S. studies have been conducted in hopes of securing Food and Drug Administration approval.

Evidence revealed that common medicines varenicline, cytisine, and nicotine e-cigarettes were the most effective treatments.

The researchers rated evidence quality using the GRADE parameters of study limitations, consistency of effect, imprecision, indirectness, and publication bias.

The group outlined key findings, such as new results and updated conclusions to previous works. They also summarized key abstinence results and adverse side effects from treatments.

The CTAG team observed high-certainty evidence that fast-acting NRT gums, lozenges, and sprays combined with transdermal patches were more effective than single-form NRT alone. Evidence was mixed regarding effectiveness of higher NRT doses.

However, people receiving this drug experience more serious adverse events — including some of a psychiatric nature — than those receiving placebo.

The review also found high-certainty evidence that bupropion , an antidepressant, helped more with smoking cessation than a placebo or no medications.

People using varenicline may be more likely to experience serious side effects than those not using it. However, cytisine consumption was associated with fewer reports of serious adverse events than varenicline use.

This review emphasized high-certainty evidence that varenicline is more effective than bupropion or a single form of NRT at helping with smoking cessation. However, evidence that it can be as or more effective than dual-form NRT was low-certainty.

Research on mindfulness-based therapy yielded no clear evidence of benefit or harm. The studies reviewed on this treatment varied greatly, though, and future research may reach different conclusions.

The CTAG researchers say that further evidence is needed to confirm benefits of specific therapy services, such as text messages, email, lay health advisors, and intervention content with motivational components. They did find that combining multiple components may increase chances of successful quitting.

According to a 2021 CTAG overview, behavioral therapy for smoking cessation may increase quit rates at 6 months or longer. This benefit was evident with or without smoking cessation medications, but slightly lower with medications.

The Cochrane Review of e-cigarettes (ECs) is a living systematic review, updated monthly. To date, it has found high-certainty evidence that ECs with nicotine lead to higher quit rates than NRT.

Only moderate-certainty evidence suggests that ECs with nicotine may be more effective than ECs without nicotine for smoking cessation.

The CTAG researchers reported that: “Overall, findings suggested switching from exclusive smoking to exclusive vaping led to reduced levels of biomarkers of potential harm. The same was also found for moving from exclusive smoking to dual use of combustible and ECs, although the magnitude of reduction in biomarkers of harm was smaller.”

Thus, the scientists believe that giving ECs to smokers may not lead to higher levels of exposure to harmful chemicals.

MNT spoke with the current study’s lead author, Jonathan Livingstone-Banks, PhD, a lecturer and senior researcher in evidence-based healthcare at the University of Oxford, about his and his colleagues’ review.

Livingstone-Banks emphasized that:

“The most important thing is helping people to quit combustible tobacco use. While nicotine isn’t harm-free, most of the harm from smoking comes from other components of burnt tobacco, not from the nicotine.”