“Prebunking” strengthens a person’s awareness of the manipulative tactics that characterize misinformation.

An online game called “Go Viral!” teaches players how misinformation works, as they try to win by making fake news go viral.

Researchers find that prebunking games and infographics can help people spot manipulative, untrustworthy information.

“While fact-checking is vital work, it can come too late,” says Professor Sander van der Linden, Director of the Social Decision-Making Lab at Cambridge University in the United Kingdom. “Trying to debunk misinformation after it spreads is often a difficult if not impossible task.”

However, research suggests that individuals can be “vaccinated” against the susceptibility to misinformation, preventing it from taking root in the first place.

“By exposing people to the methods that individuals use to produce fake news, we can help create a general ‘inoculation,’ rather than trying to counter each specific falsehood,” says Cambridge Gates Scholar Melisa Basol.

This is called prebunking, and it is the subject of a new study from the University of Cambridge’s Social Decision-Making Lab. Basol is the study’s lead author, while Professor van der Linden is its senior author.

The lab co-developed a browser-based game called Go Viral! with media agency DROG. In the game, players learn how fake news spreads by trying to get some fake news of their own to go viral.

In learning the tricks of the fake news trade, players develop a skepticism that helps them recognize misinformation.

The study also investigates the effectiveness of infographic images designed to debunk COVID-19 misinformation. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) produced the images as part of their #ThinkBeforeSharing program.

The study appears in the journal Big Data and Society.