The use of antibiotics in individuals with COVID-19 may result in increased antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This can involve bacteria becoming resistant to antibiotics. The effects may be felt among the wider population and have toxic consequences for the environment.

This is the main takeaway of new research conducted by a team from the University of Plymouth and the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust, both in the United Kingdom. The findings appear in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.

COVID-19 has created major problems for social and healthcare systems worldwide, and the spread of AMR is one possible consequence.

Although antibiotics are not used to treat diseases caused by viruses, patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus infections may receive a combination of these medications to prevent secondary bacterial infections. This may have serious effects on AMR.

“Common with other hospitalized patients in the U.K. and other countries, the majority of our patients with COVID symptoms were prescribed antibiotics because it is very difficult to know whether a patient presenting with symptoms of COVID has an overlying bacterial infection or not,” says Neil Powell, an author of the research and consultant pharmacist at the Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust.