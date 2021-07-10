Share on Pinterest A small study suggests fecal transplants may help treat SARS-CoV-2 infection. AscentXmedia/Getty Images

Fecal transplants appeared to quickly and unexpectedly resolve COVID-19 symptoms in two people with Clostridioides difficile infections.

Transplants of healthy stool can restore bacterial health in the gut.

Although two individuals constitute a tiny sample, the outcomes suggest that further research may be warranted.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctors who performed fecal microbiota transplants (FMTs) to promote healthy gut bacteria in two people with persistent Clostridioides difficile infections (CDIs) observed an unexpected resolution of COVID-19 symptoms.

It is not clear whether or not the FMTs were responsible, and two such cases are not enough to draw hard conclusions. However, the apparent response of COVID-19 to the FMTs suggests that further investigation may be necessary.

Both people with CDIs appeared to be in the beginning stages of SARS-CoV-2 infections, with early COVID-19 symptoms that resolved shortly after their FMTs.

“Our main conclusion from these cases,” say the study authors, “is that FMT appears safe and of comparable efficacy in treating recurrent CDI in patients with coexisting COVID-19. A further, more speculative question is as to whether FMT may impact the clinical course of COVID-19.”

The results of the study now appear in the journal Gut.

There is reason to connect the participants’ FMTs to the termination of COVID-19 symptoms. As the study authors write: