Although type 2 diabetes (T2D) is more common in later life, there has been a huge increase in early-onset cases, usually associated with obesity.

A new study has found that the life expectancy of people diagnosed with diabetes by the age of 30 is 14 years less than for those without diabetes.

However, another study has found that the injectable treatment tirzepatide (Mounjaro) is as effective in those with early-onset diabetes as it is in those who develop the condition later in life.

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition that develops when the body either stops making enough insulin — the hormone that controls blood glucose — or stops responding to it.

Insulin moves glucose — produced from the digestion of food — from the blood to cells where it can be used. Insulin resistance , when the cells stop responding to insulin, can lead to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

In the past, type 2 diabetes was thought to develop only in older people, and it is still more common in those ages 50 years and older. However, cases in younger people are increasing . Risk factors include obesity, a sedentary lifestyle, close relatives with type 2 diabetes, being of black and minority ethnic origin, and being from a less affluent socioeconomic group.

A new study, published in the Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, has looked at the effect of a type 2 diabetes diagnosis on life expectancy.

The findings highlight that being diagnosed with type 2 diabetes shortened life expectancy by an average of six years. However, if that diagnosis was at the age of 30, life expectancy was reduced by 14 years.

However, in more promising news, another study found that tirzepatide, a new injectable diabetes drug, is as effective in those with early-onset type 2 diabetes as it is in people who develop the condition later in life.

This research was presented at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Hamburg, Germany.