Unlike previous studies that focused primarily on people with European ancestry, nearly half of the people in this study had non-European ancestries.

By the end of the study, the scientists discovered 40 previously unreported genes that contribute to developing type 2 diabetes. Recently published research in Nature Genetics featured the most diverse genetic study on type 2 diabetes. While scientists are aware of certain factors that may increase a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes, one major question is what role genetics plays. Researchers from the US and England collaborated to analyze the DNA profiles of thousands of people of varying ancestries. In doing so, they not only identified new genes that contribute to type 2 diabetes, but they also became a step closer to developing a genetic risk score for the disease.

Type 2 diabetes: What to know Type 2 diabetes occurs when a person’s body does not make enough or use insulin effectively, making it difficult for the body to regulate blood sugar levels. It can be life threatening if someone’s blood sugar levels get too high or low. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that around 37 million Americans have diabetes, and around 90-95% of these people have type 2 diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, a person with type 2 diabetes may experience some of the following symptoms: Blurry vision

Increase in thirst and hunger

Wounds that heal slowly

Fatigue

Frequent urination If a person suspects they have type 2 diabetes, they can consult with their physician, who can order a blood test to check for the disease. There is not a cure for type 2 diabetes, but people with the disease can manage their blood sugar levels by taking medications and avoiding foods that spike blood sugar levels.

Importance of diversity While there is a lot of research on type 2 diabetes, much of it has primarily targeted people of European ancestry. “Risk scores derived from one ancestry often do not transfer well to others,” explained Professor Nathan Tucker in an interview with Medical News Today. “Inclusion of diverse ancestries helps us understand the mechanisms of the risk, improving the probability of successful therapeutic development.” Prof. Tucker is an assistant professor and genetics core manager at Masonic Medical Research Institute in Utica, NY. The authors also noted that genetic risk scores “provide unreliable prediction when deployed in other population groups.” The researchers accessed data from other studies to create the Diabetes Meta-Analysis of Trans-Ethnic association studies (DIAMANTE) Consortium. They analyzed the genetic makeup of 180,834 individuals with type 2 diabetes and compared it to 1,159,055 people without diabetes. The scientists placed people in 1 of 5 groups: European ancestry (51.1%); East Asian ancestry (28.4%); South Asian ancestry (8.3%); African ancestry (6.6%); and Hispanic ancestry (5.6%).