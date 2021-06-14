Share on Pinterest New research points to umbilical cord cells as a potential treatment avenue for COVID-19. Photo editing by Stephen Kelly; luismmolina/Getty Images

A small clinical trial suggests stem cells from umbilical cords can reduce the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients on ventilators.

The cells may help calm the cytokine storm implicated in acute respiratory distress syndrome.

The treatment appears particularly effective among patients with underlying health conditions such as obesity, kidney disease, and diabetes.

Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the early months of the pandemic in 2020, the mortality rate of patients with pneumonia due to COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Persahabatan Central Hospital in Jakarta, Indonesia, reached 87%.

“[T]his situation necessitated that clinicians fashion a breakthrough therapy to increase the survival of patients in the ICU,” write Professor Ismail Hadisoebroto Dilogo, M.D., Ph.D., and his colleagues in the journal Stem Cells Translational Medicine .

In their paper, Prof. Dilogo and his team, specialists in stem cell therapy at Cipto Mangunkusumo Central Hospital in Jakarta, describe a clinical trial of the treatment they devised.

Between May 1 and October 10, 2020, the trial randomly assigned 40 patients with COVID-19 to receive either injections of umbilical cord stem cells in saline solution or injections of saline alone.

All the patients had severe pneumonia and were on ventilators in the ICU at four hospitals in Jakarta.

Out of the 20 patients who received injections of stem cells, 10 survived, while only 4 out of 20 patients survived in the control group.

The researchers report that among patients with underlying health conditions, those who received the treatment were 4.5 times as likely to survive compared with controls.

There were no adverse events that the scientists could attribute to the treatment.