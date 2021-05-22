Share on Pinterest Why are cases of early onset colorectal cancer increasing? Hello Africa/Getty Images

Cases of colorectal cancer in people under 50 years of age have been on the rise for the last decade or so.

Early onset colorectal cancer is especially difficult to successfully treat, because it typically presents at a higher level of pathology and is more likely to metastasize.

Dietary and lifestyle changes have been suspected factors in the increase, although no large-scale investigations have been undertaken until now.

A new analysis of data from 13 studies looks to identify nongenetic factors behind the increase in early onset cases.

In 2017, the most recent year for which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have data, 52,547 deaths from colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, were reported in the United States.

Generally, the rate of deaths has been falling steadily since 1999. Roughly 90% of these cases occurred in people over 50 years of age.

Overall, the number of cases of bowel cancer has decreased, but this has masked a rise over recent years of 2% per year in those under 50 years of age. Early onset colorectal cancer is more likely to lead to poor outcomes than a disease that develops later in life. As a result, the American Cancer Society now recommends people begin getting screened for colorectal cancer at age 45 instead of 50.

A new study, published in the journal JNCI Cancer Spectrum , investigates the reason for this alarming trend.

Study co-author Dr. Peter Campbell , the scientific director of epidemiology research at the American Cancer Society, told Medical News Today: “We don’t know a lot about risk factors for early onset colorectal cancer. This was a large study, so it adds importantly to the sparse data on this topic.”

The study finds that nongenetic factors, including higher consumption of red meat and alcohol and having less education, are associated with early onset colorectal cancer. People who did not take aspirin or other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) were also more likely to develop the disease.