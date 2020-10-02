According to the results of a recent poll that Healthline Media commissioned, many people in the United States are worried about having exposure to the new coronavirus if they go out to vote on election day. Read on to discover what else the poll found.

Share on Pinterest Image credit: valentinrussanov/Getty Images

As we draw ever closer to the presidential election in the U.S., which is due to take place in the middle of a pandemic, many questions emerge about how people currently feel about health and voting.

For instance, how worried are voters about the risks to health that they might encounter by reporting to their polling stations during a pandemic?

What factors might contribute to these worries, and are they more of an issue in some demographic groups than others?

To get a clearer picture of the electorate’s health and safety concerns regarding voting during the COVID-19 pandemic, Healthline Media recently commissioned a poll asking U.S. individuals the questions we outlined above.

