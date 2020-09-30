A recent small-scale study has concluded that hospitalized patients with COVID-19 are less likely to have life threatening complications if they have sufficient vitamin D levels. However, the research has significant flaws.

Share on Pinterest Image credit: PixelsEffect / Getty Images.

All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new study concludes that people with sufficient levels of vitamin D are less likely to develop life threatening COVID-19 complications when hospitalized with the disease.

The research, published in the journal PLOS ONE, could be valuable for doctors attempting to reduce the mortality rates of COVID-19 in the absence of an effective vaccine.

If further studies back up these findings, vitamin D supplements might offer a cost-effective way to limit the risk of severe COVID-19. It is important to note, though, that this recent study has several limitations.

Significantly, following discussions on social media, PLOS ONE has released an “ expression of concern ” regarding the study. Before we outline the research, we will cover some of the primary issues. The journal outline a list of problems. For instance, they write:

“Questions were raised about whether the statistical analyses and results were sufficiently robust to support the article’s conclusions, and about how potential confounds were addressed in the data analyses.”

PLOS ONE also explain that “[t]here are statements in the article, including in its title and conclusions, that suggest a causal relationship between vitamin D levels and the clinical outcome of COVID-19 infections which is not supported by the data.”

The journal also note that less than 1 in 3 participants had laboratory confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections. The authors of the study also declared no competing interests, which raises another red flag, as PLOS ONE write:

“[P]ublicly available information indicates that corresponding author [Michael F. Holick] may have potential competing interests that include non-financial interests based on his vitamin D research and other activities focused on vitamin D; contributions to an app that tracks vitamin D; and interests that include consultancies, funding support, and authorship of books related to vitamin D usage.”