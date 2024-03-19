Share on Pinterest Research has linked higher doses of vitamin D to an extended honeymoon phase in diabetes. Iryna Khabliuk/Getty Images

Type 1 diabetes occurs when β cells in the pancreas stop producing insulin, the hormone that controls blood glucose.

This autoimmune condition may develop at any age but commonly starts during childhood and adolescence.

Following diagnosis, people often experience a ‘honeymoon phase’, during which some β cells continue to function and produce insulin.

A study has now found that high doses of vitamin D2 may extend this honeymoon phase and delay the symptoms of diabetes.

The condition often develops in childhood or early adulthood, although it can occur later in life. Symptoms that indicate type 1 diabetes may include:

increased thirst and urination

increased hunger

blurred vision

fatigue

unexplained weight loss

a life-threatening condition called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA).

Soon after diagnosis, people with type 1 diabetes will often experience a lessening of symptoms, known as the honeymoon phase, or partial clinical remission . This occurs in around 50% of children who are diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

In the honeymoon phase , people often have an increase in insulin production, and become less reliant on insulin therapy, because some β cells continue to function and produce insulin. Around 50% of children and 60% of adults experience this after diagnosis, and it generally lasts 3-12 months , although some β cells may keep functioning for more than 5 years .

The longer the honeymoon phase, the lower the likelihood of developing complications from type 1 diabetes.

Now, a study has found that vitamin D2 can help maintain the functioning of β cells, which could extend the honeymoon phase.

The findings are published in JAMA Network Open .

“The study suggests that vitamin D2 may help preserve beta cell function, which are the cells responsible for insulin production. The exact mechanisms aren’t fully understood, but vitamin D2 may play a role in regulating the immune system and reducing inflammation, which could contribute to beta cell health.”

— Dr. Daniel Ganjian, board certified pediatrician at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, speaking to Medical News Today, welcomed the findings.

However, Dr. Robert Gabbay, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific and medical officer at the American Diabetes Association, cautioned:

“The study is a secondary analysis of another study, and it has some limitations as a result of that.”