Health effects of vitamin D Vitamin D is essential for good health, as it helps the body absorb calcium, which is used for building, maintaining and repairing bones. It is also vital for muscle movement, and for the functioning of the nervous system and the immune system. There are two forms of vitamin D — D2, also known as ergocalciferol , and D3, or cholecalciferol . We make vitamin D when we expose our skin to the sun, but can also get it in some foods or take it as a supplement. Both forms have the same effect on the body, although there is some evidence that D3 may be slightly more effective in raising levels of vitamin D in the blood. Most vitamin D2 is made by sun exposure, but mushrooms and yeast also make D2 when exposed to the sun, so keeping your mushrooms somewhere sunny before eating them will increase their D2 content. Some manufacturers fortify products such as dairy and plant milks, orange juice and cereals with vitamin D2. Oily fish, such as trout, salmon, tuna, and mackerel, and fish oils are the best sources of vitamin D3, so people who do not eat fish must get it from fortified foods or supplements.

Testing vitamin D2 in children and adolescents In this trial, the researchers recruited 48 children and adolescents, aged between 10 and 21 years, who had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes no more than 3 months before the start of the trial. After initial testing, they excluded 12 children from the trial. They then randomly allocated the remaining 36 to two groups of 18. By dividing each group into those of normal-weight (BMI below 85th centile) and overweight/obese (BMI on or above 85th centile), they created 4 groups of 9 participants. For the double-blind trial, they gave one group (9 normal-weight and 9 overweight/obese) 50 000 international units (IU) of ergocalciferol orally once weekly for 2 months, and then once every other week for 10 months. They gave the control group similar-appearing placebo pills and pill-counting dosettes.

Vitamin D2 extends the activity of β cells The researchers carried out a number of tests at three, six, nine, and 12 months after the participants had fasted overnight. From these, they calculated proinsulin to C-peptide ( PI:C ) ratio. This ratio increases as β cells stop functioning. In the treatment group, PI:C decreased significantly compared with the placebo group. For the first 3 months, both groups had similar percent change from baseline in the area under the curve ( %∆AUC) of C-peptide — the gold standard measure of β cell loss in Type 1 diabetes — but this decreased slower in the vitamin D2 group than the placebo group over the following 9 months, showing that they retained more active β cells. Both measures showed that vitamin D2 was extending the activity of β cells compared with placebo, as Dr. Ganjian explained to Medical News Today: “The study observed an improvement in the proinsulin-to-C-peptide ratio (PI:C) in the vitamin D2 group. PI:C is an indicator of beta cell function. A lower ratio suggests more efficient insulin production.” “Vitamin D2 supplementation shows promise in extending the honeymoon phase and potentially benefiting beta cell function in newly diagnosed T1D patients,” he added.