Share on Pinterest Stroke symptoms should not be ignored and may require further investigation. Westend61/Getty Images

The American Heart Association released a statement urging people who experience stroke-like symptoms to receive an emergency assessment for stroke.

They noted that 10-18% of those with a ‘transient stroke’ have a stroke within 90 days.

They hope their guidelines will help clinicians improve the care provided to those at risk of stroke.

Every year, 795,000 people in the United States experience stroke. Of these, close to 610,000 experience the condition for the first time, and 137,000 die.

Around 87% of strokes in the U.S. are ischemic strokes, which happen when blood flow to the brain is blocked.

Transient ischemic attack (TIA) happens when stroke-like symptoms occur for a few minutes or hours and then disappear. Just like a stroke, symptoms usually begin suddenly.

The exact number of TIA cases in the U.S. is difficult to determine due to its transient nature and lack of standardized surveillance. However, estimates suggest that at least 240,000 people experience TIA yearly in the U.S.

Research also suggests that 10- 18% of TIAs result in stroke within 90 days. A study found that 31% of patients who experienced a recurrent stroke within 90 days of the first TIA had not sought medical attention after their TIA.