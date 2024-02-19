Share on Pinterest Drugs such as Ozempic used to aid weight loss may help reduce the likelihood of depression, research finds. hanifan engrano/Getty Images

GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy and Ozempic were associated with a reduction in diagnoses of depression and anxiety in a new report.

The report observed the connection in the medical records of over three million people with diabetes and nearly one million taking GLP-1 drugs for weight loss.

The results of the report suggest a mental health benefit for this class of drugs beyond diabetes health and weight control.

GLP-1 agonist diabetes drugs have found a second use as weight-loss medications. Now, a new study from electronic medical records company Epic reports that their use also corresponds to a reduction in depression and anxiety.

Five GLP-1 drugs were linked to reduced depression and anxiety in people with diabetes, compared with people who were not taking GLP-1 medications.

This group of medications is based on related compounds, all of which are glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP) receptor agonists that mimic the natural GLP-1 intestinal hormone. In doing so, they produce insulin after eating, helping to reduce blood sugar. They also slow the emptying of the stomach and promote a sensation of being full, leading to a reduction in appetite.

The medications are generally injectable, although oral versions are also available.

The most well-known GLP-1 drugs, Wegovy and Ozempic, are based on semaglutide. Other GLP-1 agonist compounds tested in the study are liraglutide, dulaglutide, and exenatide, as well as tirzepatide that mimics a second intestinal hormone, gastric inhibitory polypeptide, or GIP, in addition to GLP-1.

People with diabetes taking tirzepatide were 65% less likely to be diagnosed with depression and 60% less likely to have anxiety, compared to people not taking GLP-1 drugs. People with diabetes who were taking semaglutide were 45% less likely to be diagnosed with depression, and 44% less likely to have anxiety.

Two of the drugs, semaglutide and liraglutide, were assessed as regards depression and anxiety in people without diabetes.

For people who do not have diabetes, only semaglutide was associated with a reduction in depression and anxiety, compared to people who were not on GLP-1 medications.

There was no statistically significant improvement for people taking liraglutide.

The study was undertaken by Epic Research, an investigative branch of Epic, one of the largest holders of electronic medical records in the U.S. Two teams of in-house researchers analyzed anonymized patient data, coming to the same conclusions.

The study analyzed patient records for 3,081,254 people with diabetes and 929,174 without diabetes, who were taking the drugs for weight loss. The researchers factored in a range of variables to eliminate confounding influences on their results.

The study is published by Epic Research.