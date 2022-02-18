Share on Pinterest Design by Diego Sabogal. Globally, 322 million metric tons of plastics were produced in 2016, of which 60% supplied the food and beverage industry for food packaging. These plastics contain an array of chemicals, including stabilizers, lubricants, fillers, and plasticizers. Exposure to some environmental conditions, such as heat, causes plastic to break into smaller fragments called microplastics, which can migrate into food. Single-use water bottles, to-go containers, food cans, and storage wraps are examples of common plastic-based food packaging that contains microplastics. Heating food in plastic packaging, long storage times, and the type of plastic packaging a person uses all affect the amount of the microplastics and their harmful chemicals that migrates into food.

Common microplastics in food The microplastic chemicals present in food are a mixture of those that manufacturers deliberately add, such as fillers and stabilizers, and those that accumulate as byproducts, such as residues and impurities. Some common microplastics present in food include: bisphenol A (BPA): Manufacturers use this plasticizer to make polyvinyl chloride, the “parent” plastic of many products.

Manufacturers this plasticizer to make polyvinyl chloride, the “parent” plastic of many products. dioxin: This is a byproduct of herbicides and paper bleaching, which contaminate the environment.

This is a of herbicides and paper bleaching, which contaminate the environment. phthalates : These make plastics more flexible, transparent, and durable and are present in many types of food packaging.

These make plastics more flexible, transparent, and durable and are present in many types of food packaging. polyethylene and polypropylene: These make packaging lightweight and durable and are the most common plastics present in food and the environment. Microplastics found in smaller quantities in food include BPA and BPF, mono-(3-carboxypropyl), mono-(carboxyisononyl), and mono-(carboxyisoctyl).

How to minimize exposure While eliminating your exposure to microplastics may not be possible, you can try to reduce the amount of microplastics you come into contact with and consume. Here are some tips: 1. Limit highly processed foods Research associates consumption of highly processed foods — such as hamburgers, ready-to-eat convenience meals, French fries, ice cream, soda, and canned foods — with higher levels of phthalate microplastics in the body. This effect is more pronounced in children. Experts further speculate that the low nutritional quality of highly processed foods, combined with the harmful effects of the microplastics present in those foods, may be responsible for the development of chronic conditions, including heart disease. The solution: Choose whole foods and minimally processed foods more often and limit or eliminate highly processed foods from your diet. This will help lower levels of endocrine-disrupting microplastics in the body. 2. Choose eco-friendly packaging Using eco-friendly packaging reduces the exposure to and migration of microplastics in the food supply. The solution: Opt for the following: glass storage containers, portable bowls, and water bottles

stainless steel bento boxes and reusable water containers

bamboo lunch boxes, bowls, utensils, and pantry storage jars

rice husk bowls and storage containers 3. Use glass or stainless steel water bottles Exposure to microplastics is almost 2–3 times higher in individuals who rely on their fluid intake from plastic water bottles than in those who use alternative water bottles. This may be due to the fact that heat and longer storage times that may be common with bottled water increase the migration of microplastics from packaging into the food and water. The solution: Replace single-use or BPA-containing water bottles with glass or stainless steel ones to reduce exposure to microplastics.