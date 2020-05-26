Both the European Union and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the United States, have now approved certain antibody tests for COVID-19. But what are these tests, and how can they be useful? Read our Special Feature to find out. Share on Pinterest Below, we look into antibody testing: what it is, what it is not, and why it is important during the COVID-19 pandemic. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have been following the news about research into COVID-19 treatments, you may have seen mentions of “antibody testing.” But what exactly are antibody tests, how do they differ from similar-seeming tests — such as antigen tests — and are they of any use? In this Special Feature, we pursue these questions and describe the possible role of antibody testing during the ongoing pandemic. We also explain why antibody testing, though useful, is only one part of a global effort needed to reduce the negative impact of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Antibody tests vs. antigen tests First, what is antibody testing ? It involves screening a sample of blood for tiny molecules called antibodies that have “learned” to respond to a particular pathogen, such as a virus. Antibodies learn to recognize and fight off specific viruses through exposure to them. This means that if a doctor finds antibodies that respond to a certain virus in a person’s blood, they can confirm that the person has overcome an infection of that virus. By contrast, antigen tests , which typically rely on swabs from the nose or throat, show whether the person currently has the viral infection. Antigens are molecular structures on the surface of viruses. Their presence in a sample indicates that the virus is also present and active — and therefore infectious.

What can and can’t they do? In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, some researchers argue that deploying antibody tests more widely in communities could ultimately help ease the restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus. For instance, Dr. Jenny Harries, the deputy chief medical officer for England, stated in a Euronews interview that “If we know how many people have already had [the new coronavirus], we will understand the proportion of the population that could still get it, and that gives us the clue to a number of things.” Specifically, a better understanding of how many people have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection would enable specialists to more accurately estimate the dynamic and rate of the virus’ spread. This would help them design better strategies to safeguard the community and possibly also allow for more freedom of movement. Meanwhile, antibody tests could play an additional role — confirming who qualifies to donate convalescent plasma, a component of blood that contains antibodies. Currently, researchers across the U.S. and in various European countries are testing the use of convalescent plasma therapy in the treatment of COVID-19. This therapy involves transfusing people who have COVID-19 with plasma from people who have already recovered from the disease and who have formed antibodies to the virus. The transfusion could help the body fight off the infection. Also, some officials have conjectured that antibody tests could indicate who may have developed a degree of immunity to SARS-CoV-2.



This could allow a person to acquire an “immunity passport” — documented proof that they can likely no longer spread the virus. The documentation would potentially guarantee the person freedom of movement in spite of lockdown measures. However, researchers warn that these passports would be untenable, as there is no clear evidence that people who have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infections have acquired long-term immunity to the virus. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) released an official statement on April 24 that rejected the option of these passports. The health authority cited the lack of evidence regarding acquired immunity to the new coronavirus and pointed out that people who believe that they have immunity could end up endangering their own and others’ health. The WHO warn: “People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may, therefore, increase the risks of continued transmission.”