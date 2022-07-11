Share on Pinterest Experts publish detailed diagnostic criteria for complex PTSD. Image credit: Catherine MacBride/Stocksy. Four years ago, the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledged complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) as a distinct diagnosis from PTSD.

An international team of researchers has compiled a summary of 8 years’ worth of research and knowledge about CPTSD, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Researchers hope their paper will aid in the development of a standard assessment and CPTSD-specific therapies. In 2018, the WHO acknowledged a disorder called complex post-traumatic stress disorder (CPTSD) as a separate diagnosis from PTSD through the 11th revision of the ICD-11 (International Classification of Diseases). Now a team of international researchers, from institutions including Stanford University and the University of Zurich, have published a report summarizing the latest findings regarding CPTSD symptoms, causes, and treatment options, to assist clinicians in diagnosing and treating the condition. The paper recently appeared in the journal The Lancet .

What is the difference between PTSD and CPTSD? PTSD is a psychiatric condition that develops after a person experiences a form of trauma. These types of trauma may include: being in a serious accident

serving during a war

death of a family member or close friend

sexual or physical assault or abuse. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), about six out of every 10 people will experience PTSD during their lives. In the United States, an estimated 12 million adults have PTSD in a given year. Dr. Marylene Cloitre is a research health science specialist at the National Center for PTSD Dissemination and Training Division located at the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, and a clinical professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Stanford University School of Medicine. She is also second author of the recent paper on CPTSD. In her view, CPTSD is often a consequence of exposure to multiple and prolonged traumas, such as childhood abuse and domestic or community violence. “It also includes experiences of sustained aggression toward people, such as refugees or individuals who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community have often suffered,” she explained for Medical News Today. Dr. Cloitre and her co-authors report that CPTSD affects up to 8% of the population and is up to 50% prevalent among those who receive treatment in mental health facilities. “Recognition of CPTSD allows an appropriate diagnosis of the specific form of psychological suffering that comes from these events and in time will allow the development of therapies that are optimally effective,” Dr. Cloitre added.

CPTSD symptoms and diagnosis In their paper, Dr. Cloitre and her colleagues examined CPTSD-related entries from PubMed , PsycINFO, and Embase from May 2013 through October 2021. The resulting paper is thus a culmination of current research and knowledge regarding symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options for CPTSD. With regard to symptoms, Dr. Cloitre said the usual symptoms of PTSD include: reexperiencing the traumatic event — for example through flashbacks and nightmares

avoidance of reminders of the trauma

an overall heightened sense of threat and danger. CPTSD includes these symptoms as well, she explained, plus an additional three symptom clusters related to: difficulties with emotions — feeling overwhelmed by feelings or having no feelings

— feeling overwhelmed by feelings or having no feelings problems with one’s identity, such as chronic feelings of worthlessness or defeat

or defeat difficulty developing or maintaining relationships. “These latter three [are] categories or concerns that are important to most people and affect their functioning and well-being,” Dr. Cloitre explained. She pointed out that these six main symptom clusters of CPTSD provide key concerns clinicians can easily discuss with their patients during diagnosis.