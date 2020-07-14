A new study suggests that Sweden’s limited lockdown measures have resulted in fewer deaths than expected. Share on Pinterest Scientists have analyzed how Sweden’s minimal lockdown has impacted death rates. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. Sweden’s softer approach to lockdown involved closing universities and other schools for older pupils and recommending that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms and everyone over 70 self-isolate.



Now, a new study suggests that these limited measures contributed to fewer deaths than expected. Still, Sweden saw more deaths from the pandemic than neighboring countries Denmark and Norway. The new research, published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, makes clear the complexity of determining which strategies for reducing the spread of the virus and saving lives are most effective.

Lockdown choices The sudden emergence and rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2 and the accompanying disease COVID-19 have forced governments across the world to quickly decide which measures to implement to protect their populations. Because the virus was new, governments relied heavily on computer models to determine the best courses of action. Even with these models, a significant number of unknowns made making any decision with certainty difficult. Study highlights: Nonetheless, many governments followed a broadly similar approach, mandating significant lockdowns of large sections of society. Authorities typically ordered people to stay at home as much as possible and gave police powers of enforcement. An outlier to this approach was Sweden. Rather than enforcing a hard lockdown, the Swedish government only closed universities and other schools with pupils aged 15 and older. It also recommended that everyone older than 70 and anyone with symptoms typical of COVID-19 self-isolate. Given the major economic and social cost of a hard lockdown, there has been much interest in Sweden’s approach. Because the virus is highly infectious and, in serious cases, causes death, it was a controversial approach. Now that the first wave of the pandemic is receding, researchers have been able to look back at the choices that governments have made to get a better sense of their effects.

Mortality rates In the present research, the authors analyzed data from Sweden to determine the effects of the softer approach to lockdown. Drawing on household, employment, and population data, the researchers used computer models to examine the effects of various policy decisions made by the Swedish government. As of May 15, Sweden had a per capita death rate of 35 in every 100,000 people, which is significantly higher than the corresponding figures in Denmark, Finland, and Norway, which were 9.3, 5.2, and 4.7, respectively.



Still, the death rate in Sweden was lower than those in other countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom, Spain, and Italy, which had respective rates of 51, 58, and 52. Denmark, Finland, and Norway all had stricter lockdowns than Sweden, and they implemented the measures quickly. This speed, the researchers believe, accounts for the lower death rates than those in the U.K., Spain, and Italy. By taking a softer approach, Sweden sidestepped the issue of quickly implementing large-scale changes, ending up with mortality rates between the two extremes.