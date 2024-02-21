Share on Pinterest Researchers say air pollution can raise the risk of Alzheimer’s, especially in people with a particular type of gene. zhihao/Getty Images In a new study, researchers report that people exposed to higher levels of fine particulate air pollution had more amyloid plaques in their brains .

. Amyloid plaques are a known biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease .

. Researchers said that the correlation between pollution exposure and plaques was actually strongest among those lacking a gene variant that raises Alzheimer’s risk. Levels of amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — both key markers for Alzheimer’s disease — are elevated among people who are exposed to high levels of traffic-related air pollution. That’s according a new study published in the journal Neurology. “These results add to the evidence that fine particulate matter from traffic-related air pollution affects the amount of amyloid plaque in the brain,” said Anke Huels, PhD, a study author and assistant professor at Emory University in Atlanta, in a statement. The findings also are part of a growing body of research showing the myriad ways that air pollution can have on health in general. Huels and her colleagues, for example, have previously studied the effect of small particulate pollution on respiratory health and skin aging. “This study really shows again that air pollution can affect every single organ in the body,” Huels told Medical News Today. “Most people know that air pollution can affect respiratory health and your lungs but are not aware about the effects on the brain and Alzheimer’s. It’s kind of scary.”

Details from the study on air pollution and Alzheimer’s risk In their new study, Huels and her colleagues examined brain tissue donated by 224 people who died at an average age of 76. They correlated the prevalence of Alzheimer’s markers found in the participants’ brains with known air pollution exposure based on their home addresses in the Atlanta area. Researchers reported that people who were exposed to the highest levels of fine-particulate air pollution — classified as pollutant particles less than 2.5 microns in diameter — were more likely to have higher levels of amyloid plaques in their brains. “One biological mechanism that may be involved with small particulates is that when you inhale them they can cross the blood-brain barrier and enter the brain,” Huels said. “These particles are toxic, so as soon as they reach the brain they can cause damage.” Those who had pollution exposure that was one microgram per cubic meter (1 µg/m3) higher than average in the year before their death were nearly twice as likely to have higher levels of plaques. Those with higher exposure in the three years before death were 87% more likely to have higher plaque levels.