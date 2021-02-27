Share on Pinterest Many Americans report struggling with the prohibitive cost of healthcare.

fizkes/Getty Images

Interviews with people dealing simultaneously with illness and medical debt reveal a painful, vicious cycle.

The combination of health issues and medical debt leads to an unhealthy level of uncertainty for many.

Financial uncertainty may critically undermine a person’s health recovery.

Many people struggle with the high cost of healthcare in the United States. A September Debt.com study found, for example, that 56% of American adults have had unpaid medical bills sent to collection.

Dealing with financial problems is never easy, but when those problems are related to healthcare, circumstances can quickly progress from difficult to dire.

To understand the often-spiraling interplay between health and financial issues better, researchers from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC — in collaboration with colleagues from other academic institutions — conducted extensive interviews with a small group of Americans across a range of income levels. Their study appears in the journal Health Communication.

The study’s first author, Dr. Lynsey Romo, says, “[y]ou can have a good job, good insurance, do everything ‘right’ and still find yourself struggling due to the nature of the healthcare system in the U.S.”

While there is ample statistical evidence that many people in the U.S. struggle with medical debt and health issues, a qualitative study, such as this one, can provide a deeper appreciation of the problem.

According to Dr. Romo: “Qualitative studies give us a fuller understanding of what those numbers mean in real-world terms. What effect does this combination of financial and health uncertainty have on people? And how do they deal with it?”