Experts say genetics and obesity are key factors in developing the disease, but there are other causes.

They say a healthy diet and exercise can help reduce the risk of developing the disease. Metabolic associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, is the leading global cause of liver disease and is increasing significantly in the United States. That’s according to a study presented today at ENDO 2023, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting. In their findings, which haven’t been published yet in a peer-reviewed journal, researchers analyzed data for 32,726 National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey participants. They collected the health information from 1988 to 2018. The scientists compared increases in MAFLD to increases in obesity. They reported that: MAFLD increased from 16% of participants in 1988 to 37% in 2018, which is a 131% increase

The rate of obesity rose from 23% in 1988 to 40% in 2018, which is a 74% increase

The factors behind fatty liver disease Previously, medical professionals thought obesity was the most significant risk factor for MAFLD. The researchers noted that because MAFLD increased more rapidly than obesity, there must be additional risk factors, such as diabetes and hypertension. During the study period, the incidence rate for the three population groups observed increased significantly: 133% for whites

61% for Mexican Americans

56% for Blacks Compared to the overall population, Mexican Americans had the higher prevalence of MAFLD at all times during the study. “For years, it has been noted that Hispanics/Latinos have a higher prevalence of MAFLD,” said Dr. Aymin Delgado-Borrego, a hepatologist with KIDZ Medical who was not involved in the study. “This is not generalizable to all Hispanics, as Mexicans and Central Americans have a higher prevalence than Latinos from other countries,” she told Medical News Today. “However, an important finding of the study is that although Hispanics are more commonly affected, the increase in prevalence was more profound among non-Hispanic whites. Once again, this is an important fact that can be used to better understand the multiple factors that account for MAFLD.”

What to know about metabolic-associated fatty liver disease The term metabolic-associated fatty liver disease encompasses a spectrum of liver diseases not directly caused by alcohol consumption, according to a 2020 report published in the World Journal of Hepatology. MAFLD is one of the top reasons for liver transplants. It is also now the leading global cause of liver disease. “In 2015 and earlier, [viral] hepatitis was the most common cause of liver disease,” said Dr. Hillel Tobias, a specialist in transplant hepatology, gastroenterology, and internal medicine at Northwell Lenox Hill Hospital in New York who was not involved in the study. “Once we discovered drugs that could cure [viral] hepatitis, MAFLD became the number one cause,” he told Medical News Today.

How the environment, diet may be involved Researchers have linked several toxins in the environment to fatty liver disease, according to the National Institutes of Health. Chemicals such as vinyl chloride, used in manufacturing PVC, and others common in households can contribute to it. “Some people are predisposed to MAFLD, shown by the high incidence rate in Hispanics,” Hillel said. “Some of this can be attributed to the big diet change between Mexico and the United States. The U.S. diet includes many more carbohydrates and the high rate could have something to do with going from one eating pattern to another. You can get fatty liver by eating a diet high in carbohydrates.” “COVID-19 could also have contributed to the higher rates because when everyone was confined to their homes, their diets changed.” Hillel added. “Many people started eating better, but many relied on processed and fast foods, which are very high in carbohydrates.” “Overall, although I somewhat agree with the outcomes, this was not really a good study,” Hillel continued. “We need to see the results replicated and back up these results with other studies.”