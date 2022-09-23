Share on Pinterest Some people taking warfarin should discontinue aspirin use to avoid adverse bleeding events, according to a new study. Aitor Diago/Getty Images People may take aspirin for several reasons, such as to help prevent heart attacks. Some people take warfarin to help prevent blood clots.

Yet some people who take warfarin also take aspirin. Since aspirin is available over the counter, some people may take it without a recommendation from their doctor.

Results from a new study show that for some people on warfarin, discontinuing aspirin use can help prevent adverse bleeding events. A​ recent study published in JAMA examined how stopping aspirin can benefit some people who are already taking warfarin. The results indicate that some people may have a reduced bleeding risk if they discontinue aspirin while on warfarin. The data is an important reminder for people to discuss their medication use with their doctors.

Uses for aspirin and warfarin Warfarin (also known as Jantoven or Coumadin) is an anticoagulant medication, commonly known as a blood thinner. It helps to prevent blood clots and reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke in people who are at high risk of developing blood clots. The following individuals may take warfarin: people with mechanical heart valves

​people who have experienced a heart attack

people with atrial fibrillation (A-fib), an abnormal heart rhythm Aspirin is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medication. It has multiple uses, including pain relief and reducing inflammation. Some people take aspirin to help reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke. In some cases, people may take both warfarin and aspirin. However, this is not always medically indicated. Since both drugs carry risks of serious bleeding, it is vital for people to discuss their medications with their doctors, including over-the-counter medications like aspirin. Study author, Dr. Geoffrey Barnes, and cardiology specialist with the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center explained to MNT: “Aspirin is not a benign medication, even if it’s available over the counter. Be sure to discuss with your doctor the potential benefits and harms of aspirin and determine if you should or should not be taking aspirin. This is especially true if you take another blood thinner medication.”

Taking warfarin and discontinuing aspirin The study examined the impact of reducing aspirin use among people taking warfarin. It specifically included participants on warfarin who did not have a clear indicator for taking aspirin as well. For example, researchers sought to review the aspirin use of people who didn’t have a previous history of coronary artery disease or heart attack. The observational study included over 6,000 adult participants taking warfarin either for A-fib or blood clots. Working with primary care professionals, participants were evaluated for whether or not they needed to take aspirin and warfarin. Aspirin was discontinued when it was deemed medically unnecessary. The researchers found that discontinuing aspirin was associated with a decreased risk for bleeding among participants. This included risk for major bleeding episodes and emergency room visits related to bleeding. They further found that discontinuing aspirin was not associated with increased blood clot events. Dr. Barnes noted the following study highlights: “First, we were able to show that among patients who take an anticoagulant, like warfarin, and are also taking aspirin without a clear indication, stopping aspirin can reduce bleeding risk. Second, we were able to show that a systematic approach to assessing the need for aspirin and helping patients stop aspirin when it’s not indicated can be highly effective. This is an excellent example of anticoagulation stewardship.”