Dr. E. Hanh Le, Senior Director of Medical Affairs at Healthline Media, is no stranger to health emergencies. Now, she shares what motivates her to look for opportunities to volunteer during the COVID-19 pandemic and describes the roadblocks that she faces. Many of us likely recall Norman Rockwell's image of a doctor. He was much loved; and assuredly, when he retired in his later years, he was missed by the community. Fast-forward to the last few decades, and you might be surprised to find that many retired physicians actually left clinical medicine when they were in their 40s or 30s, if not mid-20s — the prime years for productive clinical practice. Many left because they were lured away by careers in teaching or technology, but fundamentally, many left because they were frustrated and burnt out by the state of healthcare today, leaving behind years of sought-after, hard-won education and training. So what do we do now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, when there is a large army of physicians who could return to active duty and serve in clinical medicine?

Relieving colleagues on the front lines As a Family Medicine physician, I remember being on duty in Houston, carrying patients from floor to floor in the stairwell when Tropical Storm Allison struck, wiping out the power in an entire section of our hospital. I remember the all-hands-on-deck call to the hospital after 9/11, as we all watched for further terrorist attacks and potential casualties. So, when COVID-19 took the world by storm in early 2020, I knew that it would not be long before there would be a need for physicians like myself to come out of early retirement and take up arms on the front lines, to relieve our colleagues who had been fighting the hard fight from the beginning. I proactively searched for opportunities to volunteer, as I wasn’t looking for a second paying job. To my dismay, I found that is surprisingly difficult for able-bodied physicians like myself to return to clinical practice as volunteers. For starters, though I’m board-certified and have an active medical license, I do not carry my own malpractice insurance, so it is unclear who would cover me, should there be any negative patient outcome during my delivery of care and should the patient wish to pursue legal recourse. Also, while it is well-known that there is a military reserve for most of our armed forces, most physicians do not know that there are medical reserve corps throughout the country that enlist volunteer medical and nonmedical personnel to assist in the case of emergencies. Some local areas even have more than one corps unit. Not once had I heard about this until I went looking for it, to find my local unit. As we have seen in the national news over the past week, in New York City there are little to no coordinated efforts that would allow us, as a nation, to mobilize a large medical workforce to the front lines. So, physicians like myself have been emailing our clinical colleagues and contacts to see how we can help. But the most heartbreaking and frustrating roadblock boils down to what we would see and experience if we were called to the front lines.