What is a hysterectomy? A woman’s uterus is either partially or completely removed during a hysterectomy. The uterus holds a fertilized egg until it develops into a fetus in preparation for birth. This organ also plays an active role in the menstrual cycle . Following a hysterectomy, the menstrual cycle stops and pregnancy is no longer possible. Additionally, a 2021 review notes that having a hysterectomy can increase the risk of experiencing early menopause. Some of the most common reasons a person may elect to have a hysterectomy include: heavy menstrual periods

uterine fibroids

endometriosis

adenomyosis

uterine prolapse

cancer of the uterus or other parts of the reproductive system Depending on the reasons for a woman’s hysterectomy, sometimes other parts of the reproductive system are removed in addition to the uterus, including the ovaries and fallopian tubes . An oophorectomy refers to the surgical removal of one or both ovaries.

Examining the link between hysterectomy and type 2 diabetes Study author Dr. Fabrice Bonnet, PhD, from the CHU de Rennes, Renne, France, and The Centre for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health, Villejuif, France, told Medical News Today that he and his team decided to look at the possible link between hysterectomies and type 2 diabetes because long-term consequences of hysterectomies in women remains a public health issue and are not well understood. “Previous studies suggested that women with past hysterectomy had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease — if (the) hysterectomy was period before the age of 50 — and our group published last year that hysterectomy is associated with an increased risk of incident hypertension in the same E3N French cohort.” – Dr. Fabrice Bonnet, PhD, study author “As diabetes and hypertension are interrelated, this is quite logical to assess whether hysterectomy may modulate the risk of diabetes,” Dr. Bonnet continued. “Furthermore, there were three previous publications — two in the U.S. [from 2014 and 2017] and one in Taiwan [from 2021] — which showed a positive association between hysterectomy and the risk of diabetes.” For the study, Dr. Bonnet and his team examined data from about 83,500 French women ages 45 to 60 who were medically followed for an average of 16 years. The women are also participants in the French E3N study investigating risk factors between cancer and other major non-communicable diseases. Through the study, researchers found women who had a hysterectomy before the age of 45 had a 52% increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “We raise the hypothesis that hysterectomy at an early age puts women at (a) greater risk of future type 2 diabetes mainly because of reduced ovarian function for a long period of time, which may contribute to (an increased) risk of diabetes,” Prof. Bonnet said. Additionally, diabetes risk increased by just 13% in women who had a hysterectomy that left both ovaries intact. However, researchers did find women were at an even greater risk for developing type 2 diabetes — 26% — when both ovaries were removed. Dr. Bonnet explaind that the higher diabetes risk after having both ovaries removed was “because ovaries removal lead to complete reduction of estrogen secretion by (the) ovaries and estrogen plays a (beneficial) role in glucose homeostasis.”

Weight, lifestyle, and emotional factors In addition to age and oophorectomy, Dr. Bonnet and his team examined other potential factors that might increase a woman’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes following a hysterectomy. Although obesity and a sedentary lifestyle are risk factors for type 2 diabetes, researchers reported diet quality and physical activity level did not change the correlation between hysterectomy and type 2 diabetes. They also found no association between a higher BMI and increased diabetes risk. The scientists also found women who underwent a hysterectomy were more often depressed. A 2019 study shows a link between depression and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. “There (is) a number of epidemiological evidence showing an association between depressive traits and an (increased) risk of incident diabetes,” Dr. Bonnet explained. “It may be linked to lifestyle modifications, but also increased stress hormone levels, such as cortisol , for instance.”