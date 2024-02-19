Share on Pinterest Researchers say women don’t have to hit the pool or the track as often as men to achieve the same health benefits. microgen/Getty Images

Men and women who exercise regularly are less likely to die prematurely of any cause, including a cardiovascular event, compared to those who are sedentary.

Researchers also report that women see more pronounced benefits than men from regular exercise.

They added that exercise routines should contain both aerobic exercise and strength training.

Most everyone benefits from regular exercise, but women may see bigger cardiovascular benefits than men — and in less time, too, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

In their study, researchers looked at a group of 400,000 men and women in the United States over the course of two decades.

They reported that women who exercised regularly were 24% less likely to die from any cause during the study period and also had a 36% lower risk of fatal heart attack, stroke, or other cardiovascular event compared to women who did not exercise regularly.

At the same time, men who exercised regularly were 15% less likely to die and had a 14% lower risk of fatal cardiovascular event compared to sedentary men.

“Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States and can affect women at any age [and it’s] responsible for about one in every five female deaths, but research has shown that only about half (56 percent) of U.S. women recognize that heart disease is their number one killer,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta, a clinical associate professor at the University of Southern California and chief medical advisor for Garage Gym Reviews who was not involved in the study.

“The study shows that women who regularly exercise have a lower chance of premature death and fatal cardiovascular events compared to men who have similar exercise habits, underscoring the importance of getting regular exercise for women’s longevity and highlighting the potential for changing preconceived health outcomes,” Dasgupta told Medical News Today.