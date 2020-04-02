A new report assessing the effectiveness of China’s emergency response during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak suggests that measures such as the travel ban may have prevented more than 700,000 cases outside Wuhan. Share on Pinterest China’s response measures during the early stages of the COVID-19 outbreak may have prevented hundreds of thousands of new cases. All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date. Visit our coronavirus hub and follow our live updates page for the most recent information on the COVID-19 pandemic. “The number of confirmed cases in China by day 50 (February 19) of the epidemic was around 30,000,” notes Prof. Christopher Dye, from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Prof. Dye and colleagues, who hail from several other international institutions, have recently issued a report analyzing the effectiveness and impact of the national emergency measures implemented by Chinese authorities during the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan. “Our analysis suggests that without the Wuhan travel ban and the national emergency response, there would have been more than 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases outside of Wuhan by that date,” says Prof. Dye. On January 23, 2020, Chinese authorities implemented a strict nationwide travel ban. Different cities called for different control measures at different times, depending on their respective outbreak timelines. “China’s control measures appear to have worked by successfully breaking the chain of transmission — preventing contact between infectious and susceptible people,” Prof. Dye explains.

Strict control measures were crucial In their report, which now appears in the journal Science, the investigators assessed case reports, datasets tracking human movement within China, and records of public health interventions in the case of the COVID-19 outbreak. The researchers were able to examine the movements of 4.3 million people as they moved away from Wuhan between January 11 and January 23, the latter date being when Chinese authorities enforced the travel ban. They also looked at what types of control measures authorities implemented in other Chinese cities, when they implemented them, and the numbers of new COVID-19 cases that officials reported on a daily basis. “One fascinating aspect of our work is that it shows the power of novel data streams such as cell phone mobility data,” says report co-author Prof. Ottar Bjornstad, from Pennsylvania State University in University Park. “Since the time period we studied included the Spring Festival holiday and Chinese Lunar New Year, we were able to compare patterns of travel into and out of Wuhan during the outbreak with cell phone data from two previous spring festivals,” he adds. Using such datasets, the researchers were able to determine that the nationwide travel ban potentially prevented the emergence of hundreds of thousands of new COVID-19 cases outside Wuhan. “The analysis revealed an extraordinary reduction in movement following the travel ban of January 23, 2020. Based on [these] data, we could also calculate the likely reduction in Wuhan-associated cases in other cities across China,” Prof. Bjornstad notes.