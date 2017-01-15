Alzheimer's / Dementia
Sports Medicine / Fitness Genetics Seniors / Aging

Sedentary behavior raises dementia risk as much as genetic factors

Written by
Published: Published: Today
For older adults, a lack of exercise may put their risk of developing dementia on par with that of adults who are genetically predisposed to the disease. This is the conclusion of a new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
[An older man watching television]
Researchers suggest that sedentary behavior puts older adults at just as much risk of developing dementia as those who are genetically predisposed to the disease.

Worldwide, there are around 47.5 million people living with dementia. By 2030, this number is expected to rise to approximately 75.6 million.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, accounting for about 60-80 percent of all cases. In the United States alone, an estimated 5.4 million people have Alzheimer's.

One of the biggest risk factors for Alzheimer's disease is the apolipoprotein E (APOE) e4 gene. According to the Alzheimer's Association, adults who possess one copy of the APOE e4 gene are three times more likely to develop the disease than those without the gene, while those with two copies are 8-12 times more likely to develop Alzheimer's.

However, the researchers of the new study - including Jennifer Heisz, an assistant professor in the Department of Kinesiology at McMaster University in Canada - suggest that the risk of dementia may be just as high for older adults exhibiting sedentary behavior.

Inactivity may 'negate the protective effects of healthy genes'

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans state that older adults should engage in around 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, every week.

However, a 2015 review published in the Journal of Aging and Physical Activity found that adults aged 60 and older spend approximately 9.4 hours a day sedentary, which is equivalent to about 65-80 percent of their waking day.

For their study, Heisz and colleagues set out to investigate the association between physical activity and dementia risk among older adults with and without the APOE e4 gene.

The researchers came to their findings by analyzing the physical activity and dementia development of 1,646 older adults who were part of the Canadian Study of Health and Aging. All participants were free of dementia at study baseline and followed up for around 5 years.

Among adults who did not carry the APOE e4 gene, the researchers found that those who did not exercise were more likely to develop dementia than those who exercised.

For APOE e4 gene carriers, however, there was no significant difference in dementia risk between those who exercised and those who did not.

According to the researchers, these findings indicate that a lack of exercise may be just as risky for dementia development than carrying the APOE e4 gene.

"The important message here is that being inactive may completely negate the protective effects of a healthy set of genes."

Jennifer Heisz

Increasing exercise may protect against dementia

It is not all bad news; the study results also suggest that increasing physical activity may protect against the development of dementia in people without the APOE e4 gene.

"Although age is an important marker for dementia, there is more and more research showing the link between genetic and lifestyle factors," says study co-author Parminder Raina, a professor in the Department of Health Evidence and Impact at McMaster.

"This research shows that exercise can mitigate the risk of dementia for people without the variant of the apolipoprotein genotype," he adds. "However, more research is needed to determine the implications from a public health perspective."

Lead study author Barbara Fenesi, a postdoctoral fellow at McMaster, points out that further studies are needed in order to pinpoint the type of exercise that is most beneficial for brain health.

"A physically active lifestyle helps the brain operate more effectively. However, if a physician were to ask us today what type of exercise to prescribe for a patient to reduce the risk of dementia, the honest answer is 'we really don't know,'" she says.

Learn about how frequent sauna use may reduce men's risk of dementia.

Written by

Click the stars to rate this article
Sedentary behavior raises dementia risk as much as genetic factors

Recommended related news

    Physical exercise moderates the relationship of apolipoprotein E (APOE) genotype and dementia risk: A population-based study, Jennifer Heisz et al., Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease, doi:10.3233/JAD-160424, published online 29 November 2016, abstract.

    McMaster University news release, accessed 11 January 2017 via EurekAlert.

    Additional sources:

    Alzheimer's Association, 2016 Alzheimer's disease facts and figures, accessed 11 January 2017.

    How sedentary are older people? A systematic review of the amount of sedentary behavior, Skelton DA, et al., Journal of Aging and Physical Activity, doi:10.1123/japa.2014-0164, published July 2015, abstract.

    WHO, 10 facts on dementia, accessed 11 January 2017.

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Whiteman, Honor. "Sedentary behavior raises dementia risk as much as genetic factors." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 15 Jan. 2017. Web.
    15 Jan. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/315173.php>

    APA
    Whiteman, H. (2017, January 15). "Sedentary behavior raises dementia risk as much as genetic factors." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Contact our news editors

For any corrections of factual information, or to contact our editorial team, please see our contact page.

Please note: Any medical information published on this website is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice and you should not take any action before consulting with a health care professional. For more information, please read our terms of use.

Copyright Medical News Today: Excluding email/sharing services explicitly offered on this website, material published on Medical News Today may not be reproduced, or distributed without the prior written permission of Medilexicon International Ltd. Please contact us for further details.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Most popular in: Alzheimer's / Dementia

Knowledge Center

  • Use the box above to jump to a specific page, or visit our Knowledge Center.

    Read our more detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition and forms of treatment.

Scroll to top