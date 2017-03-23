Itchy eyes: Causes and treatment options

Itchy eyes, also referred to as ocular pruritis, affect many people and are a common reason for visiting the ophthalmologist. It can be caused by a variety of conditions, including allergies and infection.

In this article, we take a look at some of the causes of itchy eyes. We also examine when people should see a doctor for diagnosis and what treatment options are available.

Causes

Certain medical conditions can cause itchy eyes, as well as other accompanying symptoms. Some conditions may include:

Atopic keratoconjunctivitis

This is the Inflammation of the cornea and the conjunctiva (the membrane that covers the front of the eye). This is a condition in which a person is genetically predisposed to an abnormal allergic reaction to a specific allergen. People with this medical condition produce higher than average levels of antibodies, and these may affect them all year round.

If the condition is not treated, the following symptoms may occur:

ulcers

scarring

cataracts

keratoconus, where the cornea thins and causes a cone-shaped bulge to develop

corneal vascularization, where blood vessels grow into the cornea

Vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC)

This is another condition where the membrane that covers the front of the eye becomes inflamed. The condition affects young boys most often and people with VKC typically present with raised, hard, cobblestone-like bumps on the upper eyelid.

Although commonly a seasonal condition, there are some people who experience VKC all year round. Some individuals who experience severe VKC may go on to develop corneal ulcers and scarring.

Allergic conjunctivitis



Makeup, lotion, and other substances used around the eye may cause itching and irritation. Makeup, lotion, and other substances used around the eye may cause itching and irritation.

Allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the inner membrane covering the eye is irritated by an allergen. Some common causes of this allergic reaction include:

pollen

mold

grass

weeds

pet dander

dust

dust mites

irritating substances, such as makeup, lotion, or contact lens solution

Atopic dermatitis

A form of eczema, this condition results in patches of dry and scaly skin. It can be irritating to the skin surrounding the eye, as well as other parts of the body.

Dry eye syndrome

When the eye lacks moisture and lubrication, dry eyes can ensue. The eyes are less protected and more sensitive to dust or other airborne particles. This condition can lead to inflammation and scarring.

Meibomian gland dysfunction

The Meibomian glands are located in the upper and lower eyelids and are responsible for oil secretion. When these glands are blocked or develop abnormally, tears produced by the eyes will not contain enough of the oil needed to maintain moisture.

Blepharitis

This is a condition that causes inflammation of the eyelids in response to antigens produced by the staphylococcal bacteria and possibly eyelid mites.

Contact lens-induced conjunctivitis

Contact lens wearers may at times experience an infection from contact lens use. At times, the cornea can be damaged and become scarred.

Giant papillary conjunctivitis

This eye condition is often related to an allergic reaction of some sort and may present as large bumps under the eyelids.

Causes include:

VKC

atopic keratoconjunctivitis

contact lens use

artificial eye use

exposed sutures

Infectious conjunctivitis

The eyes are not immune to bacterial and viral infections. Some of the common bacteria found in infectious conjunctivitis include:

N. gonorrhoeae

Neisseria meningitides

Streptococcus pneumoniae

Haemophilus influenza

Staphylococcus aureus

Chlamydia trachomatis

Viral infections are fairly common and can be caused by the adenovirus, herpes simplex and herpes zoster.

Other causes

At times, certain medications can cause eye problems and side effects like dry eye. These medications include:

birth control pills

certain antibiotics such as penicillin

over-the-counter pain medications, such as ibuprofen and acetaminophen

decongestants including antihistamines

beta-blockers

antidepressants

artificial tears

some acne medications



Dry eye syndrome, which contributes to itchy eyes, may also be associated with other environmental and medical factors including:

computer use

normal aging, especially in those over the age of 50

menopause

environmental factors, such as wind, dry air, air conditioning, smoking, and flying

medical conditions, such as diabetes, lupus , rheumatoid arthritis, and incomplete eyelid closure

When to see a doctor

Eye problems can sometimes require a medical evaluation by an eye doctor, or in some cases a visit to the emergency room. The Wills Eye Hospital recommend that people get urgent medical attention if they experience the following symptoms:

severe pain

sudden vision loss

eye redness with pain

visual changes, such as seeing circles around light

seeing shadows, cobwebs, or strings

sudden blurred vision

double vision

sudden onset of eye crossing or the appearance of a wandering eye

eye bulging

eye swelling

signs of infection, such as crusting or discharge

excessive tearing

eyelids sticking together, especially when waking up

Treatments

Treatment options for itchy eyes will depend on the cause. Options may include certain treatments and recommendations, such as:



identifying the cause and avoiding it

applying cool or warm compresses

maintaining good eye hygiene

stopping using contact lenses or using a different type

regulating air temperature and moisture

using of artificial tears

cleaning the eye with a saltwater solution

taking antibiotics or other medications

using over-the-counter decongestants

combining decongestants and antihistamines

applying medication to the eyes to increase tear production

using oral or nasal antihistamines and mast-cell stabilizers

having steroid injections above the upper eyelid

A healthcare provider will discuss recommended treatments based on the condition being treated and the individual's medical history.

Prevention

The prevention of itchy eyes will depend on the root cause of the problem. It is important for people to speak with a healthcare provider to find out about the condition causing the eye problems. The doctor or eye specialist can also advise about any preventive measures that can decrease the frequency or severity of the condition.

There are several steps that people can take to encourage good eye health. People should:

Humidify the air in their home if living in a dry area or use dry heat to stay warm in winter.

Clean the filters in humidifiers carefully and regularly. Consider a HEPA filter for air cleansing.

Change the filters in the air conditioning and heating systems as recommended by the manufacturers.

Avoid rubbing their eyes. If their eyes are sore, they should sit down and apply a relaxing cool compress for 10 minutes.

Avoid smoke and smoking. Avoid scented candles, which can be irritating to the eyes. Any candle contaminates the air with soot and irritants.

Always use hypoallergenic products near their eyes.

Follow a healthful diet that includes vitamin A and omega-3 fatty acids.

Stay inside when pollen levels are high if they have allergies.

Use eye protection if working with anything dusty or sandy. Wearing sunglasses in wind and sun is more than just looking cool.

Strong odors, such as cleaning chemicals, perfumes, scents, or even onions can be irritating, cause inflammation, and provide a raw sore environment perfect for bacteria to land. People should try to avoid these where possible.