Researchers are reporting that a plant-based diet can ease side effects from prostate cancer treatment, including erectile dysfunction and urinary problems.

They added that people on plant-based diets also showed better hormonal health, which can help when dealing with depression.

In another study, researchers report that a plant-based diet can also help slow the progression of prostate cancer.

Researchers said limiting meat and dairy while eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains can lessen erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, and other common side effects experienced by men after treatment.

The research , published in the journal Cancer, looked at more than 3,500 men with prostate cancer. Scientists put them into five groups based on the proportion of animal versus plant-based food the men reported eating.

The researchers found the group consuming the highest proportion of plants scored 8% to 11% higher in measures of sexual function, compared with the group consuming the least.

Results also showed up to 14% higher scores for urinary health, with fewer examples of irritation, obstruction, and incontinence.

The highest group of plant eaters also demonstrated up to 13% higher scores in hormonal health, assessing symptoms such as depression, hot flashes and low energy, compared to the lowest group on plant-based diets.

“Our findings offer hope for those looking for ways to improve their quality of life after undergoing surgery, radiation, and other common therapies for prostate cancer, which can cause significant side effects,” said Dr. Stacy Loeb, a urologist and the study’s lead author, in a statement.

Loeb, a professor in the Departments of Urology and Population Health at NYU Langone Health in New York, also said that “adding more fruits and vegetables to their diet, while reducing meat and dairy, is a simple step that patients can take.”

The study pointed out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says prostate cancer is among the most common and deadliest forms of cancer among men in the United States.

The same team did previous research finding that eating a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of developing prostate cancer in the first place. They pointed out in a statement that other research linked a plant-based diet to a lower risk of general sexual dysfunction, but not specifically in those suffering from prostate cancer.

In another study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, researchers report that men diagnosed with prostate cancer who switch to a more plant-based diet have a lower risk of disease progression.

The researchers looked at cohort study of more than 2,000 men in the earlier stages of prostate cancer. They said the men who had a higher intake of plant-based foods had a lower rate of disease progression than those who had a lower intake of plant-based foods.