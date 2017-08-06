Esophageal ulcers: Symptoms, causes, and treatment



Peptic ulcers commonly form in the upper digestive tract. The esophagus is part of this, between the mouth and the stomach. Peptic ulcers commonly form in the upper digestive tract. The esophagus is part of this, between the mouth and the stomach.

Ulcers are sores or lesions that commonly occur along the upper digestive tract. When they form in this area, they are known collectively as peptic ulcers.

Individually, peptic ulcers are described by where they are found, the most common being gastric ulcers in the stomach and duodenal ulcers in the upper portion of the small intestine.

Peptic ulcers that occur in the esophagus are known as esophageal ulcers.

In this article, we explore the details of esophageal ulcers, including their symptoms, causes, and the available treatments.

Fast facts on esophageal ulcers They are a type of peptic ulcer that develops in the lining of the esophagus, the tube that connects the throat to the stomach.

Symptoms include pain or a burning sensation behind or below the sternum, the flat bone that runs down the center of the chest.

Medications, infections, and exposure to stomach acid are common causes.

Treatment involves addressing the cause of the ulcer.

What is an esophageal ulcer?

An esophageal ulcer is a type of peptic ulcer that develops in the lining of the esophagus, the tube that connects the throat to the stomach.

Esophageal ulcers occur when the layer of mucus, which lines and protects the gastrointestinal tract, wears away. This allows stomach acid and other gastric juices to irritate the gastrointestinal wall, leading to ulceration.

Symptoms

Aside from a burning pain in the center of the chest, esophageal ulcers typically cause pain or a burning sensation behind or below the sternum, in the center of the chest.

Other symptoms include:

loss of appetite

difficulty swallowing

heartburn

nausea

shortness of breath

sore throat

sour taste in the mouth

abdominal pain

vomiting, sometimes including blood

weight loss

How are esophageal ulcers caused?

The main causes of esophageal ulcers are:

Exposure to stomach acid: This causes chronic inflammation and irritation of the esophagus, allowing ulcers to develop. Stomach acid exposure most often occurs in people with other gastrointestinal conditions. These can include hiatal hernias and GERD, or gastrointestinal reflux disease, more commonly referred to, as severe heartburn.

Medications: Certain drugs, including aspirin, ibuprofen, bisphosphonates, and some antibiotics, can cause esophagitis, or inflammation of the esophagus, and esophageal ulcers.

Infection: Ulcers caused by infection are less common, but the fungal infection known as candida, herpes, and the human papillomavirus (HPV) have all been linked to esophageal ulcers.

Caustic injury: Esophageal ulcers may be caused by ingesting a corrosive substance. This type of injury mostly affects children, but it can also occur in adults who experience psychosis, suicidal tendencies, or who are abusing alcohol.

Certain types of gastric surgery or foreign bodies can also cause esophageal ulcers.

Treatment

Early intervention is key to preventing complications from esophageal ulcers.

In cases of acid reflux, treatment may include:

Medication, such as antacids, H-2-receptor blockers, and proton pump inhibitors (PPIs).

Dietary and lifestyle changes, to aid digestion.

Surgery, for severe cases. Types of surgeries include to tighten the LES (lower esophageal sphincter) valve near the top of the stomach or to insert a magnetic device to help the LES valve function.

Esophageal ulcers that are not caused by GERD may require different interventions. For example, antibiotics or antifungals may be prescribed in cases of ulcers caused by infection.

Making changes to lifestyle and diet can be beneficial in reducing acid reflux and GERD, which are common causes of esophageal ulcer formation.

Lifestyle and dietary changes

Lifestyle changes to treat ulcers include:

eating slowly

never overeating

avoiding lying down for approximately 3 hours after eating

maintaining a healthy body weight

wearing loose clothing to reduce pressure on the stomach

quitting smoking, as smokers are at greater risk of GERD

raising the head of the bed to reduce nighttime acid reflux

Dietary changes to treat ulcers include eating a balanced diet of lean protein, whole grains, nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables.

Certain foods and drinks trigger GERD and should be avoided. They include:



Spices, mint, citrus fruits, and garlic should be avoided when treating an ulcer. Spices, mint, citrus fruits, and garlic should be avoided when treating an ulcer.

alcohol

caffeine

chocolate

citrus

fried foods

garlic

high-fat foods

mint

onions

spicy foods

tomatoes and tomato-based foods

Since foods that trigger acid reflux and GERD can vary between individuals, it can be helpful to keep a diary of daily food intake and associated symptoms.

Diagnosis

A doctor will make a diagnosis of an esophageal ulcer based upon:

a person's medical history

a physical examination

an endoscopy to look inside the esophagus

a barium X-ray

If an ulcer is detected, the doctor may take a small sample of the ulcer tissue to examine it further.

Complications

Several conditions can increase the risk of developing an esophageal ulcer. They include:

gastric ulcers

duodenal ulcers

GERD

esophagitis

oropharyngeal candidiasis, or a yeast infection

HIV and AIDS

diabetes

esophageal cancer

Complications that may arise from having an esophageal ulcer include: