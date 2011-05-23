Bayer AG has introduced a reformulated aspirin that works twice as fast as existing ones, using what it called Pro-Release technology which reduces the aspirin particles into micro-particles. The micro-particles are about one tenth of the typical particle sizes, hence they dissolve more easily and arrive at the site of pain more rapidly.

According to Bayer, Extra Strength Bayer Advanced Aspirin has been clinically proven to provide pain relief in half the time.

Bayer has been seeking a faster-acting pain reliever to enhance its currently stagnant aspirin sales.

Consumer’s main complaint about aspirin is that it takes a long time to work.

The new product was tested on dental patients who had had their wisdom teeth taken out.

According to the Bayer, a 500 milligram dose of new aspirin starts to work within 16 minutes and brings “meaningful pain relief” within 49 minutes. Regular 500 milligram aspirin takes 100 minutes to do the same.

The company adds that they have not yet tested their new aspirin against other analgesics.

Bayer says it is aiming to attract younger customers. It adds that today aspirin is better known for its usefulness in preventing heart attack and stroke than for its analgesic qualities. It is important to revitalize the brand, they say.

Written by Christian Nordqvist