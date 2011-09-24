US authorities received 111 cases of acute illness, including one death, after DYI bed bug exterminations from 2003-2010, with 73% of those cases occurring during the last two years, according to an MMWR report by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The authors explained that although bed bugs are not disease vectors, they can seriously disrupt sleep and undermine some people’s quality of life. Of the 111 reported cases of acute illness during that period, 81% were of low severity. 58% of all reported cases occurred in New York City. Most cases occurred among individuals aged at least 25 years. 93% occurred in private homes, and 40% in multi-unit housing. 39% of those who became ill applied pesticides without being certified to do so. In the majority of cases, those who became ill had been exposed to pyrethrins, pyrethroids or both – and were in toxicity category III. The most common signs and symptoms included: Dizziness

Headache

Respiratory problems – including pain in the upper-respiratory tract, irritation and shortness of breath (dyspnea)

Gastrointestinal problems – including vomiting and nausea

About Bed Bugs

Cimex lectularius, the most common bed bug. Electron microscope photograph, with its skin-piercing mouthparts digitally colorized in purple and red Cimex lectularius is the most common bed bug. It is a wingless insect, reddish-brown in color. The bug feeds off blood from humans, other mammals and birds – they feed by hematophagy, exclusively on the blood of warm blooded animals. Bed bugs have evolved as nest parasites, inhabiting bird nests, bat roosts, and human beds, sofas and other soft furniture. Newborns (nymphs or hatchlings) are extremely small, about the size of a poppy seed – they grow to about ¼ of an inch in length as adults. They have an oval, flattened shape. Humans with good vision are able to see adults, eggs and nymphs with the naked eye. According to the CDC, the bed-bug population in the USA has been progressively growing for several years. They are seen as a growing problem in all types of dwellings, homes, dormitories, ships (especially cruise ships), military quarters, and shelters. Insecticides are used to control infestations. However, resistance to several products is an ever-increasing challenge. Untrained individuals may be tempted to exceed the recommended dosages when their first extermination attempt fails – this considerably raises the risk of human toxicity. The authors assessed the frequency of illnesses form insecticides used for controlling bed bug infestations by gathering data from the SENSOR-Pesticides program, as well as the New York City Dept. of Health and Mental Hygiene. (SENSOR = Sentinel Event Notification System for Occupational Risks). Cases of acute illness were reported in New York, Texas, Washington, California, Florida, Michigan and N. Carolina. The investigators identified 111 cases of acute illness linked to bed bug-related insecticide usage. One person died.