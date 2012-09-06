Professional football players are much more likely to die from Alzheimer’s disease, ALS (Lou Gerhig’s disease) and other conditions cause by brain-cell damage, researchers from the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in Cincinnati wrote in the journal Neurology.

The scientists gathered data on 3,439 ex-professional football players, average age 57 years, who had played during at least five seasons from 1959 to 1988 for the National Football League. They searched through all the death certificates, specifically looking out for deaths caused by ALS, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. When the study was ongoing, 10% of the ex-footballers had died.

The team discovered that professional football players:

had triple the risk of death caused by diseases that destroy or damage brain cells compared to other people

had four a times greater risk of dying from ALS or Alzheimer’s disease

had about the same risk of death from Parkinson’s disease as the rest of the population



In the USA this sport is known as “Football”. In the UK and much of the rest of the world, it is known as “American Football”. The term “Football” in the UK means “Soccer” in the USA