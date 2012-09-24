Amgen’s Prolia (Denosumab) has been approved for the treatment of osteoporosis in males at high risk of fracture by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), USA. Denosumab reduced tumor-cell numbers in men with giant-cell tumor of the bone, Amgen informed.

Prolia increases bone mass in male patients with osteoporosis who are at high risk for fracture. Prolia is the first RANK ligand inhibitor to be approved by the FDA. RANK ligand is a protein that acts as the primary signal for bone removal. RANK ligand commonly overwhelms the body’s natural defenses against bone destruction – Prolia inhibits the action of this protein.

Denosumab is administered subcutaneously by injection every six months. The injection is given by a health care professional.

Sean E. Harper, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, said:

“While osteoporosis and osteoporosis-related fractures are more commonly associated with postmenopausal women, osteoporosis in men is a significant issue that is increasing in prevalence as life expectancies rise. Fractures can be a life-changing event, so we are pleased that we can offer a new treatment option for the growing number of men with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture.”

Two million American males live with osteoporosis, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. A further 12 million are estimated to be at risk. Osteoporotic fractures, as well as osteoporosis itself are both under-treated and under-diagnosed.

The FDA approved the new indication after examining data from the ADAMO trial. ADAMO stands for A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study to compare the efficacy and safety of DenosumAb 60 mg every six months versus placebo in Males with Osteoporosis. The human trial included 242 male patients with BMD (low bone mineral density). The ones on Prolia had considerably greater gains at the lumbar spine compared to the patients on placebo, regardless of baseline testosterone levels, BMD status, estimated fracture risk or age.

In a communiqué, Amgen wrote:

“Additional results showed that patients in the study who received treatment with Prolia experienced BMD increases at all other skeletal sites assessed compared to placebo, including at the total hip (2.4 percent vs. 0.3 percent) and at the femoral neck (2.1 percent vs. 0.0 percent). Safety findings were consistent with what have been observed in other studies of Prolia in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. The most common adverse reactions reported (per patient incidence > 5 percent) were back pain, arthralgia and nasopharyngitis. “

Denosumab was approved by the FDA for treating postmenopausal females who are at risk of osteoporosis under the brand name Prolia, in June 2010. In November 2010 it was approved under the brand name Xgeva. In May 2010, the European Commission approved denosumab for the same indication.

Denosumab adverse effects – infections of the respiratory and urinary tracts, joint pain, constipation, cataracts and rashes. Less commonly, a higher risk of developing some cancers and severe infections. One trial reported cases of eczema and skin infections that required hospitalization.

According to the company Sanford Bernstein, global sales of denosumab should reach $5 billion annually by 2015.