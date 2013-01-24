A rare genetic mutation that is linked to schizophrenia has just been identified and published in the journal Molecular Psychiatry. A group of experts from Johns Hopkins University studied the members of a family with a high rate of mental illness; they strongly believe that a mutation in the gene Neuronal PAS domain protein 3 (NPAS3) is in some way responsible for the development of mental illnesses such as schizophrenia.

NPAS3 is responsible for regulating and making sure that healthy neurons are consistently developed, particularly in the hippocampus – a region of the brain affected in schizophrenia. An abnormal mutation of this gene was found among certain members of a single family – the mutation caused the NPAS3 to function improperly, which was detrimental to for brain development. The gene assigns instructions for the production of a protein containing 933 amino acids.

The lead author of the study Frederick C. Nucifora Jr., Ph.D., D.O., M.H.S., said:

“Understanding the molecular and biological pathways of schizophrenia is a powerful way to advance the development of treatments that have fewer side effects and work better than the treatments now available. We could definitely use better medicines.”

Schizophrenia is a somewhat common condition, affecting seven in every 1,000 American adults; it is characterized by severe hallucinations, delusions and overall impaired cognition. It is thought to be caused by a mixture of environmental and genetic factors.

The authors believe that studying the biological role of NPAS3 will provide insight into how other genes may also be the cause of mental illnesses like schizophrenia.

The researchers collected blood samples from 34 people with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder and analyzed them to study their DNA. Each of the participants belonged to families with a history of mental illness. The scientists were focusing on seeking out people with a NPAS3 mutation, they ended up finding one and carried out a series of blood tests on members of that family, including two parents and four adult children.