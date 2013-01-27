People who snore regularly have a much higher risk of having thicker or abnormal carotid arteries, researchers from the Henry Ford Hospital, Detroit, reported. They added that the risk is greater for snorers than overweight people and smokers.

When the lining of the two blood vessels that nourish the brain with oxygen-rich blood thicken, it is usually the first step towards the development of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), the researchers explained. Atherosclerosis causes several vascular diseases.

The left and right common carotid arteries supply the head and neck with oxygenated blood – they divide the neck to form the external and internal carotid arteries.

Lead study author Robert Deeb, M.D., said:

“Snoring is more than a bedtime annoyance and it shouldn’t be ignored. Patients need to seek treatment in the same way they would if they had sleep apnea, high blood pressure or other risk factors for cardiovascular disease. Our study adds to the growing body of evidence suggesting that isolated snoring may not be as benign as first suspected. So instead of kicking your snoring bed partner out of the room or spending sleepless nights elbowing him or her, seek out medical treatment for the snorer.”

The researchers found that snorers, including those with no sleep apnea, had alterations in the carotid artery. They believe the changes are most likely caused by trauma and subsequent inflammation that the snoring vibrations cause.

The scientists presented their findings at the 2013 Combined Sections Meeting of the Triological Society in Scottsdale, Arizona. They also submitted their research to The Laryngoscope for publication.