In a new study, US scientists suggest gut bacteria form part of a complex system that maintains the body’s blood pressure. They have discovered a specialized odor-sensing receptor normally present in the nose can also be found in blood vessels throughout the body. In the gut, the receptor reacts to small molecules generated by bacteria by raising blood pressure. The study may aid understanding of how antibiotics, probiotics, and changes in diet affect blood pressure. The team, led by researchers at The Johns Hopkins University and Yale University, write about their work, which they conducted in mice and lab cultures, in the 11 February online issue of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. First author Jennifer Pluznick, assistant professor of physiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, says they were surprised to find that gut microbes contribute to blood pressure regulation and health: “There is still much to learn about this mechanism, but we now know some of the players and how they interact,” she explains in a statement.

Olfactory Receptor 78 Present Throughout the Body Receptors are proteins usually found on the surfaces of cells. They bind and react to selective molecules, rather like a lock can only be opened by a specific key. The specific molecules are chemical signals that direct the cell to do something, such as divide, die, or allow specific materials to enter or exit the cell. A few years ago, Pluznick found odor-sensing receptors (thought to exist only in the nose) in the kidneys, an event she describes as a “happy coincidence”. She and her team found one of these, olfactory receptor 78 (Olfr78), was dotted around the major branches of the kidney’s artery and also in the small vessels or arterioles that lead into the kidney’s filters. When they looked further, they found Olfr78 throughout the body, sitting in the walls of small blood vessels, with more of them in the heart, diaphragm, skeletal muscle and skin.

Short Chain Fatty Acids Produced by Gut Bacteria Influence Blood Pressure Intrigued by their find, Pluznick and colleagues set out to determine which molecules bind to Olfr78. They programmed cells to express the receptor on their surfaces, and rigged them so when a molecule bound to it, it triggered the reaction of a light-emitting chemical. So every time the cell “lit up”, it meant that particular molecule had bound successfully to Olfr78. A series of tests with different molecular cocktails revealed that Olfr78 only bound to acetic acid, more commonly known as vinegar. Further tests revealed that propionate also binds to Olfr78. Acetic acid, its derivate acetate, and propiniate, are part of a family of molecules called short chain fatty acids (SCFAs). SCFAs are produced in the large bowel as a result of bacterial fermentation of soluble fibre. They are then absorbed into the bloodstream, where they can interact with Olfr78. When mice missing the Olfr78 gene were given SCFAs, the scientists observed that their blood pressure went down, suggesting SCFAs usually cause it to go up. But when they gave SCFAs to normal mice that had the Olfr78 gene, they were surprised to find this also caused blood pressure to go down, although not as far as with the other mice.