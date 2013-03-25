Kasia Beaver, 33, from Redditch, Worcestershire, England, was diagnosed with exercise-induced angioedema (EIA) and has been told to stop exercising by her doctors. When her heart beats too rapidly her eyes puff up and shut, her throat narrows and she breaks out in hives.
inflammation
Daily Mail
inflammation
Daily Mail
“When I get an attack, my eyes swell up and start to itch. Within five minutes, they’re completely closed. It’s terrifying, especially if I’m alone with the children. I was ice skating with my husband when I had a really bad attack. I had to use an epiPen to bring the swelling down.
People don’t believe me when I tell them I’m allergic to exercise. They think it’s just an excuse to be lazy. But the truth is, I used to go the gym all the time. I was really sporty. I was a size ten.”
hypothyroidism
Mrs. Beaver said it was a relief to put a name to her condition
EpiPenanaphylactic shock
food allergiesAlthough experts believe that EIA is food-relatedin her case they do not know what food it is
ABC News
Doctors are seeing more cases of exercise-induced allergies after eating