Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride) is a drug designed to treat advanced prostate cancer that has not responded to testosterone-lowering drugs. This type of cancer is also called castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is a cancer of the prostate, a gland in the male reproductive system located below the bladder and in front of the rectum.

According to the American Cancer Center, an estimated 180,890 new cases of prostate cancer will be diagnosed in 2016 and 26,120 men will die from the disease.

Testosterone, the male sex hormone, stimulates the growth and spread of prostate cancer. For this reason, treatment to lower testosterone can help slow the disease’s progression. However, some forms do not respond to a reduction in this hormone. These cases are referred to as castration-resistant.

Metastatic prostate cancer moves into the bones in most patients. When cancer reaches the bone, the patient is much more vulnerable to skeletal events; these can include pain in the bones and fractures that occur during even quite gentle movements.

Skeletal events are the main cause of ill health and death in men with castration-resistant prostate cancer.

If the cancer has reached the bones but not spread to other organs, Xofigo can extend the time before skeletal events occur.