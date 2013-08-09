Eyeball-licking fetishism, also known as “oculolinctus” or “worming”, was reported to be a popular way of expressing affection or inciting sexual arousal in Japan. Rumors began circulating that doctors were warning of serious risks of virus conjunctivitis, other eye infections, and even blindness

According to the Japanese website Naver Matome, the oculolinctus craze in the country among young lovers had resulted in a significant increase in eye-infection cases.

It was said that Naver Matome had picked up reports claiming a Japanese school had noticed children coming into class wearing eye patches, with reports of twelve-year-old children at the school engaging in “oculolinctus”.

The British newspaper The Guardian reported the oculolinctus trend being inspired by a Japanese emo band “Born” in a music video.